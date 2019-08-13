Menu
WANNA BE A PUBLICAN? The 1911 Rappville Pub is a beautiful building and the only pub in the village. It could be yours for $465,000.
Iconic pub up for sale, and the price will surprise you

Susanna Freymark
13th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
THE iconic Rappville Pub is up for sale - again.

The pub has changed hands in 2018 and now here it is on the market once more.

The Nandabah St pub has had a serious interior of its 650sqm with an asking price of $465,000.

The commercial venture include a residence.

North Coast Commercial Real Estate described the pub as a lifestyle opportunity and the "great Aussie dream” presenting the "opportunity to purchase your own local watering hole.”

Running a pub isn't for everyone but if it is part of your dream, check out the video showing major upgrades and renovations to the pub's interior.

Situated 20 minutes drive from Casino, the Rappville Pub (Commercial Hotel 1911) is set on 2.69ha with 13 lots comprised in eight titles of land.

With a four bedroom residence and the ability to extend trading hours, this affordable investment is ideal for an owner/occupier, the website selling the pub stated.

The selling agents listed the pub's potential including adding shops or a general store, potential for on-site camping and caravanning, turning it into a wedding and function centre, all with the stipulation of "subject to council approval.”

For more details or to arrange an inspection, contact Chris Harley on 0412 758 830

Watch the video of what the pub looks like inside at realcommercial.com.au/property-hotel+leisure-nsw-rappville-503286882

