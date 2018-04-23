Iconic pub closes its doors after 83 years

THE iconic Victory Hotel at Mooball has closed after 83 years.

A post on their Facebook page says the hotel has permanently closed.

The Victory Hotel at Mooball has closed its doors. Facebook

Patrons have expressed shock and dismay the iconic pub has closed, with many asking "is this for real?".

Facebook posts said the pub had been for sale prior to the closure.

Comments on the post expressed disbelief their favourite pub was closing.

Cathy Stuart said: "Lots of happy memories here, so sad it's closed".

David Lyons said : "My loungeroom!"

David King posted: "How sad is this. My local pub gone. Never thought I'd see this. Can't believe it".

Katie Marree Wilkins said she had lots of fond memories "as kids playing tennis, swimming for hours on end in the pub pool, playing pool and the Fish 'n' Nana. Very sad to see it close great spot for the locals to catch up".

Michael Hidden expressed hope for the future of the pub: "We can revive it! Get the tennis court back up and running, and reinstitute Mooballdon!!!".

Eliza Cecelia Jones said she was "devastated".

Lara Wylie shared fond memories of the pub: "Ohhh no, why is it closed? I can 100% still smell the smell of that place and the creeky self shutting screen doors".

Skye Treweek said it was "one of my first jobs at that friendly little pub'.

The original licensed hotel in the area in the early 1900s was located in the neighbouring village of Burringbar.

But after it burnt down in the early 1930s, the owner decided to transfer the licence and rebuild at Mooball.

His decision divided the two villages and the move was reportedly challenged in the local court.

The owner celebrated his win by naming the new Mooball establishment the Victory Hotel.