Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Courteney Cox (Monica) in Friends. Picture: Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Courteney Cox (Monica) in Friends. Picture: Alice S. Hall/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Offbeat

Iconic prop Jen took from Friends set

5th Nov 2019 9:11 AM

FRIENDS still continues to be our favourite show of all time - so we can only imagine how emotional it must have been for the cast when the show wrapped after a decade-long run.

But while the gang may have poignantly dropped off their keys to Monica and Chandler's apartment in the final scene of the last episode, in real life Jennifer Aniston took her own super-sweet souvenir, reports The Sun.

The gang at Central Perk cafe.
The gang at Central Perk cafe.

Appearing on the most recent episode of The Graham Norton Show, the star revealed she took the enormous neon coffee cup light from Central Perk with her on her last day.

Norton asked: "You took a bit of Friends when you left at the end, didn't you?"

In response, Aniston joked: "I took all five of them.

"I took the neon coffee mug from the coffee house. It's in my office now."

 

The neon sign is hanging in Aniston’s house.
The neon sign is hanging in Aniston’s house.

As avid Friends will already know, the artwork decorating the walls of Central Perk often changed from episode to episode - but the neon light was one of the only things that remained in the same place.

Aniston continued: "It's from Central Perk, where you walk in on the right.

"They did ask me (if I wanted it) though, that would have been a hell of a thing to take off set!"

Last week, the actress sent fans into meltdown when she revealed the former castmates were working on "something" together but ruled out a reunion.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
celebrity friends tv show jennifer aniston tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        premium_icon GUIDE: Best places to watch the Melbourne Cup 2019

        Whats On WHERE you can dress up, enjoy lunch and have a glass of bubbly while watching the race that stops a nation.

        GALLERY: Byron's new green heart celebrated

        premium_icon GALLERY: Byron's new green heart celebrated

        News ONE of the town's key spaces gets a well deserved up-grade

        Local business crowned Australia's top tech company

        premium_icon Local business crowned Australia's top tech company

        Business They are gathering serious momentum on the world stage after awards

        Glamorous star will be the biggest queen of Tropical Fruits

        premium_icon Glamorous star will be the biggest queen of Tropical Fruits

        Whats On Her new show is called I'm Not Dead Yet Darlings