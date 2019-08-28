Iconic Norfolk pine has been cut down

A pine tree was taken down in Shirley St, Byron Bay.

A pine tree was taken down in Shirley St, Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

A DYING Norfolk Pine opposite the Wollongbar Motel in Shirley Street, Byron Bay has been removed today.

Byron Shire Council said an independent arborist was engaged to check the tree and his recommendation is it should be removed because of the potential danger it poses to pedestrians, motorists and nearby homes and visitor accommodation.

The arborist reported it is likely the tree has succumbed to a fungal disease called Top down Disease (Botryosphaeria parva).

"Council is responsible for maintaining and monitoring Byron Bay's majestic Norfolk Pines and each year an arborist is commissioned to assess the condition of the trees in Bay Street and Shirley Street,” technical officer Andy Erskine said.

"No one likes to see trees of this size removed but unfortunately, as it is dying it needs to be removed in the interest of public safety,” Mr Erskine said.

The council is asking people who park in this area to make alternative arrangements on Wednesday morning.

Businesses and residents will be personally notified and signage restricting parking will be placed in the affected area. There may be some minor traffic delays.