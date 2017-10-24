25°
Iconic Norfolk pine cut down on Byron foreshore

A dead Norfolk Pine in Apex Park near the Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club has been removed.
Samantha Poate
by

A DEAD Norfolk pine in Apex Park near the Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club has been removed because of the potential danger to pedestrians, motorists and nearby shops.

Byron Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said it's believed the tree has a fungal infection which caused it to die.

"Council staff are responsible for maintaining and monitoring Byron Bay's majestic Norfolk Pines and in August this year we commissioned an aborist to assess the condition of the trees in Bay Street and Shirley Street," Mr Holloway said.

"The aborist recom

mended the removal of the tree near the surf club because of the threat it poses to public safety, and the pruning of some dead and dying branches in many of the other Norfolk Pines in town.

"The aborist believes a combination of physical damage from cars running into the tree near the surf club over the years, a hail storm in 2013 and a fungal  disease are responsible for its decline," Mr Holloway said.

To ensure the fungal disease is not spread to other trees a pruning plan has been developed and all works will be undertaken by a qualified aborist in accordance with Australian Standards.

All tools and saws will be disinfected after working on each tree.

"Council recognises the importance the community places on the Norfolk pines and the trimming of dead branches ensures they are not a risk to the public but it also means the trees are healthier," Mr Holloway said.

"A number of the Norfolk pines in Shirley St were also badly damaged during the hail storm in 2013 and had to be pruned but they have recovered well and have new foliage."

A full plan of the tree works is shown below.

The plan for tree removal in Byron Bay
Topics:  apex park byron bay cut down norfolk pine northern rivers environment

