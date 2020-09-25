Iconic Greek-inspired ‘foodie’s destination’ changes hands

THE popular Kingscliff restaurant Taverna has been sold to give a Tweed based hospitality group the chance to survive the impacts of COVID-19.

Tweed Coast's PLB Group decided to sell the Greek inspired restaurant as part of a business consolidation strategy prompted by COVID-19.

It's understood the restaurant has been sold to the existing managers, and will continue operating as normal.

The restaurant has long been a foodie's destination of choice when visiting the Tweed Coast,

after claiming the coveted number one position on TripAdvisor and ranked in the top 100 in the Sydney Morning Herald's 2017 'Hot Food List' from across the globe.

PLB Group General Manager Mark Wilson said that while the Greek-inspired restaurant was a successful passion project, it was never part of the group's long-term strategy.

Taverna Kingscliff

The hospitality group currently own some of the most popular dining institutions in the Northern NSW region, with an impressive portfolio including Osteria Cafe, Baked at Ancora, Pastry Bread Espresso, and the newly launched Lolita's Mexican Cantina.

The group also operate leading wedding venues Osteria Weddings, Ancora Weddings, and most recently, The Acre at Boomerang Farm.

Mr Wilson said the COVID-19 pandemic was the driving force behind PLB's decision to redirect their focus towards their flagship venues, in order to "survive and thrive" amid the crisis.

"We've been working hard to reposition our organisation to ensure it's well-placed both during and after any COVID-related downturn" Mr Wilson said.

"The thought of bringing our key players from across all five restaurant venues back into a more nimble and streamlined organisation was an exciting prospect.

"Our plan was to consolidate back to the larger, more sizeable venues that could sustain the key staff that have made PLB Group so strong.

Baked at Ancora owner Mark Wilson. Photo: Jason O'Brien

"Now that we've successfully completed our consolidation strategy, we're focused on turning Lolita's Mexican Cantina into the region's most exciting venue, strengthening the Baked and Osteria products, and spending more quality time with our team."

Mr Wilson said the decision to consolidate back to their core businesses will also position the team to take advantage of future opportunities on the other side of the pandemic.

"It's safe to say there will be some compelling opportunities on the other side of the downturn," he said.

"The PLB Group originally began off the back of the GFC when we started taking closed-down venues and bringing them to life again with different concepts.

"Creating great spaces and exciting products is what we love the most.

"This is much closer to our main passion anyway, so it's funny how a challenge can become such an awesome opportunity.

"Although we've had to make some tough decisions, I have not felt as excited about the outlook as I do right now.

"The PLB Group is now smaller, stronger, more stable and better prepared for future opportunities than ever before.

"Let's see where this goes in the next couple of years."