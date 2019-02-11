Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Big Barrel Winery at Maleny has permanently closed its doors.
The Big Barrel Winery at Maleny has permanently closed its doors. Warren Lynam
Business

Iconic Coast winery closes its doors for good

Ashley Carter
by
11th Feb 2019 1:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MYSTERY surrounds the closure of an iconic Sunshine Coast winery, as shocked customers continue to be turned away.

The unmissable barrel-shaped Maleny Mountain Wines showroom has closed, notifying customers by a sign in the window.

The Big Barrel has been an iconic hinterland destination, showcasing craft wines and brews to the local community for years.

 

Customers are being diverted to next door Live Foods Cafe when they arrive at the winery.
Customers are being diverted to next door Live Foods Cafe when they arrive at the winery. Gemma Westacott

"The Big Barrel is permanently closed sorry," a sign in the front door reads.

The showroom was host to MacLeod Brewing Company and Maleny Mountain Wines.

The business reportedly closed late last year but visitors are still flocking to the winery on weekends, only to be turned around.

MacLeod Brewing Company has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

business editors picks hinterland maleny winery
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Children in two-car crash at Bangalow

    premium_icon Children in two-car crash at Bangalow

    Breaking TWO adults and four children are being assessed by ambulance officers at the scene.

    • 11th Feb 2019 3:59 PM
    90-day limit to be enforced on AirBnB homes

    premium_icon 90-day limit to be enforced on AirBnB homes

    News New regulations will limit the number of days hosts can operate

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:55 PM
    PHOTOS: 'Mini tornado' tears through Casino streets

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 'Mini tornado' tears through Casino streets

    Weather 'Mini tornado' microburst sweeps through town

    POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    POLL: It's almost election time, who's got your vote?

    News The NSW State election is on March 23