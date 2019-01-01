Iconic cafe reopens, but not everyone loves it

NEW LOOK: The Kiosk at Evans Head has reopened with a sleek, grey upgrade.

NEW LOOK: The Kiosk at Evans Head has reopened with a sleek, grey upgrade. Susanna Freymark

THE Kiosk at Evans Head has been a feature of summer holidays and family memories for decades.

"Yay, our place is back open, so many memories there," Kiara-Chloe Geurds-Gurney of Evans Head wrote on Facebook.

The popular beach cafe was closed for more than six months before Rob Duncan took over and it was refurbished as part of the Reflections Holiday Park upgrades.

Its sleek, grey, modern design is a far cry from the old lattice that used to surround the eating area. The new design has a half wall and customers can sit on stools to admire the view of the river.

Not everyone likes the change though.

Ray Payne was unhappy that a can of Coke cost $3.

Jacinda Bultitude wasn't impressed either.

"I could only order some things there and they're over-priced. Got told we had to walk up to the other shop to get fish bites and scallops. All too hard and too expensive," she said.

Reflections Holiday Park, like other parks in NSW, have seen many changes with deluxe modern cabins still being built.

Kyogle Councillor Hayden Doolan is a regular summer camper at the park.

"I've been going to Evans Head for 25 years now. It's been a family tradition for 40-plus years camping in the caravan park. It's changed heaps over the years as it's become too expensive to stay for six weeks, like back in the good old days when families stayed for six weeks," he said.

On the weekend, there were tents pitched on every available piece of ground and family barbecues on the go. Children were asking their parents for money to buy an ice-cream at the new kiosk.

Summer, it seems, creates new memories for the next generation.