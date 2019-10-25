Iconic Aussie product to get a boost thanks to $1.6m project

TEA TREE: 'Tea Tree Breeding Program 2019-2023' is hosted by Southern Cross University Lismore campus and helped along by project leader Dr Merv Shepherd; Tony Larkman, CEO, ATTIA; AgriFutures Australia General Manager, Research John Smith; and Julia Voelker, PhD researcher.

IT'S been hailed as a "medicine cabinet in a bottle”, and now Australia's tea tree industry has been given a boost with a $1.6 million project based in Lismore.

The iconic Australian tree has been used for many thousands of years by the local Bundjalung and the tea tree industry has grown to become a global powerhouse.

Known as the 'Tea Tree Breeding Program 2019-2023', this new four-year project will support the advancement of the breeding population and improve the supply of Australian tea tree oil.

Continual improvement of the quality and quantity of oil produced in tea tree (Melaleuca alternifolia) plantations will ensure Australia maintains its market leader status in the face of increasing competition from China, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

It brings together the Australian Tea Tree Industry Association (ATTIA), AgriFuturesTM Tea Tree Oil Program and Southern Cross University, and builds on the legacy of desirable traits identified and selected through the previous generations of the Tea Tree Breeding Program.

The university's project leader Dr Merv Shepherd said: "Having the tea tree breeding program based at a regional university in the heart of a major growing district will stimulate inter-disciplinary research in genetics, agronomy, product quality and efficacy, which will inform breeding, increase its effectiveness, and provide obvious logistical benefits in the operation of the program.”

Until July 2017, Tea Tree Breeding Program was conducted by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and the CSIRO at the NSW DPI's Agricultural Institute at Wollongbar.

Beginning in 1993, the program has contributed to major increases in the uniformity and quantity of oil produced from plantations.

The second era of the Program, led by Southern Cross University, builds on the legacy of this early program and aims to continue to improve the quality and quantity of oil produced in plantations.

AgriFutures Australia General Manager, Research John Smith, said since its inception oil yields have increased around three-fold.

He congratulated the tea tree oil industry and Southern Cross University on its foresight and commitment.

"The legacy of the Tea Tree Breeding program is its major contribution to the development of the tea tree oil industry into the mature, stable and internationally competitive industry that it is today,” he said.