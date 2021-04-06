Iconic 90s child star’s tragic death

Singer Quindon Tarver, who gained fame as a child for his performance in 1996's "Romeo + Juliet," died in a car accident in Texas, a report said Sunday. He was 38.

His uncle, Willie Tarver, told the Daily Beast that the singer crashed his car into a wall on the President George Bush Turnpike in Dallas early Friday.

Born in McKinney, Texas, on August 4, 1982, Tarver started out singing in church choirs.

He appeared as a choir boy in Australian director Baz Luhrmann's modern adaptation of the William Shakespeare tragedy, performing covers of Prince's When Doves Cry and Rozalla's Everybody's Free.

The songs were included on the movie's soundtrack album, which sold some 2 million copies. His When Doves Cry cover was also released as a single in Australia, where it became a massive hit, reaching number three in the charts.

Tarver also appeared in Madonna's Like a Prayer video, and on seasons two and seven of American Idol.

In a 2017 interview with the ABC, Tarver said his career stalled after he spoke out about being sexually abused as a child in the music industry.

"I was hurting. I had been molested, I had been raped, I had lost my career, which is what I had dreamed of doing all my life," he told the outlet.

Tarver released an album of his own after his star turn in Romeo + Juliet.

After coming home to Texas, Tarver said he struggled with drugs, alcohol and suicidal thoughts.

he spoke of his suicidal thoughts in what was to be his final Instagram post, uploaded just days before his death last week. "When I think of being at my lowest point in life & suicide was my only way out in 2012. After the attempted try that landed me on life support for 17 hours on a breathing machine... it was NOBODY BUT GOD that put breath back in my body," he wrote in the March 26 post, accompanying a short video of him singing:

In 2016, Tarver was invited to sing When Doves Cry at a Prince tribute in Los Angeles.

He said the performance was a turning point in his life, and motivated him to go to rehab and to resume his singing career.

Tarver released a new version of Everybody's Free the next year, and came out with a single, Stand Our Ground, in October 2020.

"He loved everybody," another uncle, Kevin Tarver, told the Daily Beast about his nephew.

"He loved music since he was young, and singing eventually took him all around the world. That was his passion."

