'ICON GONE': Much-loved IGA announces it is closing down

THe Woodburn IGA will be closing down on Sunday, July 7.

THe Woodburn IGA will be closing down on Sunday, July 7.

WOODBURN'S popular IGA store has announced it is closing down next month.

The supermarket revealed the news on its Facebook page last night, saying the last day of trade would be Sunday, July 7.

"This means, starting from this Saturday, there will be huge sales on all items left in the store," the post states.

"Make sure you pop by at some point to grab yourself a bargain and have one last stroll through our aisles.

"Or you're welcome to join us for a community barbecue out the back of the shop at 5pm on Saturday, July 13 to say farewell and thank Arnold for all the hard work he has put into this little store over the years.

"We would like to also thank the community for their support, not only during this sad time, but for the last five years.

"It's been a pleasure, we look forward to seeing everyone."

It is not known at this stage whether the owners of the building will reopen the store in the future.

The announcement of the Woodburn IGA's closure was met with shock from the community.

Jemma Biggs: "We love Arnold, will be sad to see him go."

Susan Morgan: "Very sorry to learn this, I am sure it will be missed by Woodburn and surrounding areas."

Ben Roberts: "Very sad indeed. I will certainly miss him. Hard to find a genuine bloke like Arnold."

Fran Newman: "What are the elderly and everyone going to do when they need a few things -- kids' lunches, baby food if you're caught short, bits and pieces that no other shop in Woodburn can supply? I am so sorry for Arnold, he is the loveliest man and he made the shop work... another icon gone."