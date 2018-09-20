'ICON GONE': Ballina pub shuts its doors for good

The Henry Rous Hotel on the corner of River and Moon Sts, Ballina.

A POPULAR Ballina pub has closed its doors, with the owners saying the decision was made with "a heavy heart".

The Hotel Henry Rous is located on the corner of River and Moon Sts.

It has been listed for sale, with an asking price of $620,000, but last night the owners announced they had decided to close the venue.

"It's with a heavy heart Graham and Belinda advise that we have closed the doors at The Hotel Henry Rous," the pub's Facebook page said.

"We would like to thank all we have met for your patronage and more importantly friendship.

"Due to increasing financial stress and pressure we have to close the doors."

The post has been shared more than 140 times and has almost 300 comments.

Juliann Riddle wrote: "That's sad. I was going to come there with my friends and family on the weekend."

Meredith Baylis: "That's tough to hear that such a great pub will be closing. I wish you all best for your new adventure."

The Rous was a popular spot for lunches, after-work drinks and nights out. Samantha Poate

Dean Macaw: "Many great gigging memories in that place over the past 30 years. Sorry to hear about it closing."

Tamara Jacobs: "So very sad but unfortunately I can relate. It's ridiculously hard to run a business at the moment and keep up with ongoing costs... the Rous has been an icon of Ballina for many years; I've had many a fun night there."

Kevin Reilly: "Icon gone. For an old Ballina boy it will be missed."

Steve Tamv: "I personally have many fond memories playing at this venue over the years and it's closure will be greatly missed in the music industry. A very sad sign of these difficult times."

Tink Byers: "So many memories made and great times had with both your staff and your patrons. You both will be extremely missed from this industry and The Rous will not be the same without you two nor will the Ballina nightlife."

Wit the closure of the Rous, there are now two two empty pubs in Ballina's main street.

The Ballina Hotel has been closed for at least two years and it is not known whether it will ever reopen.

In 2013, then-owners Peter Nugent and Nerissa McConville aimed to boost the hotel's reputation after the previous owners suddenly shut the business in 2010 with no warning to staff or the community.

The current owners of the hotel are missing in action as the pub languishes on the main street.

In January this year Century 21 O'Mara & Savage Real Estate, Ballina said they have had no indication from the landlord as to whether the venue would reopen.

In January 2003, the historic hotel was hot property when it sold for $2.4 million according to Corelogic data.