NEW OWNERS: Bentley the pooch, Jackson, Sarah and Harvey Quinn outside the Australian Hotel.
Iconic pub under new management

Javier Encalada
13th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
THE Australian Hotel is under new management.

Jackson and Sarah Quinn have relocated their young family from Sydney and now have taken over the venue.

The couple said their focus will be on service excellency.

"We want to be famous for our food with a fun, friendly and safe environment for everyone with an aspect to be community driven through sponsorships and charity appeals," they said.

"From great value quality food and drink, providing a second-to-none entertainment roster, including all the sports you can think of, and supporting local talent."

The couple has an extensive background on customer service and hospitality experience.

"After 11 years in hospitality, working for large-format venues and a brewery, we both knew we were looking to escape the Sydney rat race and, with family nearby, Ballina is just a beautiful place with so much potential," they added.

"A little bit like the pub you might say.

"(We have worked) at pubs before that were at the heart of the community, and The Aussie, with its location, size and multiple offers, can be that pub for Ballina."

The Australian Hotel is located at 103 River St, Ballina.

