Ice skating in Ballina? Yes, it's coming soon

A portable ice skating rink is coming to Ballina during the school holidays.

FOR anyone who has been inspired by the Winter Olympics to give ice skating a go, it might seem strange, but you will have your chance in Ballina.

For a town which generally only sees ice form in freezers and when it hails, a portable ice-skating rink will be set up at the Cherry Street Sports Club during the school holidays.

Assistant manager of the bowling club, Kaye McLennan, said a family company based in Gladstone, Queensland - a town even further north than Ballina - tours the 10mx20m portable ice rink.

Ms McLennan said the general manager of the club, Tere Sheehan, heard the rink was at Armidale recently and he made the necessary arrangements to get it to Ballina.

"We thought we'd do something different for the school holidays,” she said.

"It's part of our ethos of being a family club.”

Ms McLennan said the ice rink will be set up on the back green of the bowlo from April 13-29.

She wasn't sure of the process to set it up, but said it takes a few days, and it's real ice that the skaters will be skating on.

The rink can hold about 40-50 at a time, and skaters can book in for a number of hour-long sessions.

Skates are provided, but skaters who might not so confident on the ice have to bring their own helmet, if they wish.

The session times will be from 9.30am-5.30pm, with night sessions on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7pm - check with the bowling club for all the sessions.

Corporate sessions also will be available, but some of those already have been booked by vacation care centres.

Prices are $20 for adults who are not members of the bowlo, and $16 for members, while it costs $16 for children. A season pass is available for $90.

Corporate sessions cost $400.

To book and for more information, phone the Cherry Street Sports Club on 66862811.