SKATE ON IN: Ballina's Cherry Street Sports Club will host ice skating these school holidays.
Whats On

Ice skating in Ballina is back after 'phenomenal' response

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
12th Apr 2019 12:00 PM
BALLINA'S Cherry Sports Club will again be transformed into a winter wonderland these school holidays.

Due to a "phenomenal" response last year, the club is bringing back ice skating for people of all ages to enjoy until April 28 from 8-9pm.

General manager Tere Sheehan said a lot of hard work went into getting the ice rink ready to skate on.

"We use a freezing agent and water is slowly, thinly layered over the pipe. It takes a lot of electricity, a lot of work."

Mr Sheehan said the state-of-the-art ice design meant skaters wouldn't get wet or cold while ice skating.

"There are a lot of synthetic ice rinks around but this is real ice and dry ice," he said.

"It costs a lot of money to put it on but hopefully we can cover our costs by the community coming out and having a skate."

He said the opportunity to ice skate in Ballina was a "totally unique experience".

"We've brought it back this year because we had such a massive response last year, every session sold out," he said.

"We thought we'd give the kids something else to do these school holidays other than the beach. We are a community club and we are doing our bit to keep kids busy these school holidays."

Each ice skating session goes for one hour, there are no age limits and limited skating aids are available. All skaters must wear socks and gloves, and helmets are recommended for safety.

For tickets, head to www.cherrystreet.com.au and click on the ice skating link.

Lismore Northern Star

