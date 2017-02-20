31°
Ice problem close to home for Lismore Mayor

Claudia Jambor
| 20th Feb 2017 12:22 PM
STAND BY YOUR MAN: Denise Smith, Isaac Smith's wife, outside her home in Lismore.
STAND BY YOUR MAN: Denise Smith, Isaac Smith's wife, outside her home in Lismore. Melissa Gulbin

LISMORE'S ice problem was close to home for the city's mayor Isaac Smith.

Cr Smith was exposed to the scourge of ice first hand last year when his neighbour's house was stormed by police during a drug bust.

The ice raid was more public than most with a film crew in towcapturing footage for the ABC documentary Ice Wars, which aired on Tuesday night.

"A big shock," was how Cr Smith described the ordeal for his family, who were woken up by the police operation during the early hours of that confronting morning.

He said he stood by his comments about the ice problem made to The Northern Star last week and has taken steps with his Federal counterpart to tackle the issue.

Cr Smith said he will be working with Page MP Kevin Hogan in the near future to bolster ice rehabilitation services.

When asked what the work would entail, Cr Smith said more details will be released later this week.

A spokesman for Kevin Hogan said the Federal Government allocated $5.7 million in May as part of the broader National Ice Action Strategy.

The funding aims to roll out a raft of measures to reduce the devastating effects of ice on the Northern Rivers.

A local-needs assessment by the North Coast Primary Health Network found significant gaps in rehabilitation services throughout the Northern Rivers.

On a local government level, Cr Smith said he plans to call the mayors of Wellington and Nowra to further discuss the issue later today.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ice ice wars lismore mayor isaac smith northern rivers crime

"A big shock," was how Cr Smith described the ordeal for his family, who were woken up by the police operation next door.

