Ice hockey stunner pulls out MMA moves

RUSSIAN ice hockey ace Marina Pugina showed off her MMA skills when a nine-woman brawl kicked off.

The blonde stunner posted a clip of the fight to her Instagram page and admitted she had channelled her inner Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Chaos erupted during a Russian Women's Hockey League match between St Petersburg Dynamo and the Yekaterinburg SKSO.

Punches were thrown by players from both teams after a scuffle kicked off in the goalmouth.

Maria, wearing number 77 for Dynamo, then pulled out a move that any UFC champion would be proud of.

In an incredible show of strength, the Russian star flipped her opponent over her head and then dived on top of her.

The referee and two assistants attempted to break up the brawl, but were unable to do so.

Maria shared the clip to her Instagram page with the caption: "I learned that from @Khabib_Nurmagomedov."

One of her fans commented: "Woohoo Khabib time!!"

Another Instagram user said: "The girl has fire."

While another more concerned follower added: "This sport needs to be changed. Urgently."

Dynamo went on to win the match 4-1, but the players refused to shake hands after the final whistle.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.