Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ruslan Ishakov was out before he hit the ice.
Ruslan Ishakov was out before he hit the ice.
eXtra

‘Absolutely terrifying’ hockey hit

18th Oct 2018 1:20 PM

THEY would have felt this hit back in Moscow.

Ruslan Iskhakov, a freshman forward for the University of Connecticut on his way to the National Hockey League, was flattened in a game against Quinnipiac on Wednesday (AEST).

Selected by the New York Islanders in the second round of June's draft, Iskhakov is completing his college career before making the step up to the pros.

But he was knocked unconscious and had to be lifted out of the arena by paramedics after being collected in the centre of the ice.

 

 

 

UConn said the 18-year-old would be OK, but it terrified the crowd when he went down in the third period.

The 173cm lefty from Russia, picked No. 43 by the Islanders, skated into Quinnipiac's zone and was immediately put on his back by a vicious hit. As he lay on the ice, the 18-year-old did not show signs of movement, and he had to be stretchered off.

It was nasty from every angle.

"Ruslan Iskhakov was transported to the hospital from the arena during last night's game at Quinnipiac for precautionary reasons," said the school's statement released to a UConn blog.

"All tests were normal and he was released from the hospital. He is currently back on campus in Storrs and is doing well. He will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis with no timetable set for a return."

Related Items

ice hockey ruslan iskhakov

Top Stories

    20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    premium_icon 20 crashes in 7 years: Plea for help on dangerous road

    News AFTER the tragic death of a young woman on Bangalow Rd, nearby residents are pleading with authorities to install safety measures.

    • 18th Oct 2018 1:30 PM
    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    Video of 'unbelievable' teen arrest in Lismore goes viral

    News Out of control police arrest of juveniles in Lismore sparks fury

    Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    premium_icon Bestiality, child porn among man's 214 charges

    Crime The man allegedly stole large amounts of underwear from homes

    Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    premium_icon Green light for $45 million Lismore plateau estate

    Council News The new estate is set to open up the west of Lismore

    Local Partners