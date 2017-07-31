Ice found by police during roadside test

TWO men are due in court today after the drug 'Ice' was seized during a vehicle stop in Northern NSW on the weekend.

Police from New England Local Area Command stopped a car on the New England Highway at Deepwater, 50km south of Tenterfield, about 8.30pm Saturday, and subjected the driver to a roadside drug and breath test.

The 34-year-old man tested negative at the scene; however, during a search of the vehicle police found an ice pipe and methylamphetamine.

The driver and a 26-year-old male passenger were arrested at the scene and taken to Glen Innes Police Station where they were charged with supply a prohibited drug.

They were refused bail and will appear in Armidale Local Court today.