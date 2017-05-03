Ice driver: Truckie kept crossing double lines

A MAN has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after he was found driving a truck while under the influence of Ice.

Police will allege that on April 27 they were advised that a B-Double was driving dangerously eastbound on the Bruxner Highway, Tabulam.

Police caught up with the vehicle at Mallanganee, where they saw it crossing double yellow lines on several occasions, Senior Constable David Henderson said..

The driver, a 28-year-old South Australian man appeared to be under the influence of a drug.

He then made some admissions to police.

A search of his vehicle resulted in police finding restricted substances, an ice pipe and 2.9 grams of the drug 'ice'.

Police also found items that indicated that he was involved in the supply of ice.

He had also not filled out his driving log books for a considerable time.

He was taken to Casino Hospital for a drug and urine analysis.

Police then executed a warrant on him that had been outstanding since 2014 and he was bail refused.

On April 28 he pleaded guilty to all offences at Lismore Local Court:

Possess Prohibited Drug - $300 fine

Supply Prohibited Drug - 2 year bond

Negligent Driving - $500 fine, disqualified for 3 months

Possess Restricted Substance - Section 10A Dismissal

Use Class 2 heavy vehicle not accord authorisation - $1,000 fine

Not Keep Work Diary as Required - $1,000 fine.

The 2014 charge related to the warrant was a drug offence. He was fined $1,000

A further charge may be laid pending the result of the blood test.

Tabulam police specifically wanted to thank the two people who initially reported this incident - it was thanks to them that the police became aware of his driving and potentially stopped a horrific accident from taking place, snr const Henderson said.