Ice driver in court over crash that left teenager with fractured spine

Aisling Brennan
29th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
A SYDNEY woman who caused a serious crash while under the influence of ice will be sentenced in October.

Honey J Danniels, of Sydney, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of ice and dangerous driving which caused grievous bodily harm to the driver of another vehicle.

Danniels was driving on Myocum Rd, Ewingsdale, on October 2018, when she caused a head-on collision which left a 19-year-old Mullumbimby woman with a fractured spine.

Her solicitor told Lismore District Court on Monday “psychological material” was being obtained and requested a sentencing assessment report be ordered.

Danniels will be sentenced on October 23 and was ordered to attend in person.

drug driver lismore district court northern rivers crash northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

