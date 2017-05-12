Ice, cannabis, allegedly stolen items found at man's home

A MAN has been charged with numerous offences following a search warrant at a Lismore home.

On Wednesday police from the Richmond TAG executed a search warrant in Norris Street, Lismore.

Police alleged that as they drove to the address they saw a 50-year-old Lismore man who was the target of search warrant in a car nearby.

He was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis and a laser pointer.

Police then carried out a search of the Lismore man's property.

During the search police located 'ice', implements used to administer ice, prescription drugs, foreign currency and items believed to be stolen.

He has been charged with four counts of possess prohibited drug and one count of possession of equipment for administering prohibited drug.

Further investigation will be carried out in relation to other items seized.