Ice addicts leave bizarre letters in 'Goldilocks' robberies

Two people broke into vacant Eumundi homes and farmhouses, slept in the beds and ate food from the cupboard before leaving apology notes.

Two people broke into vacant Eumundi homes and farmhouses, slept in the beds and ate food from the cupboard before leaving apology notes. Contributed

CRIMINALS with a conscience left apology notes at homes they ransacked of $100,000 in jewellery, tools and a gun in a bizarre "Goldilocks" robbery that's left police baffled.

Two thieves broke into five unoccupied homes around the Eumundi region and wasted no time making themselves at home, eating food from the cupboards and sleeping in their victims' beds.

Before making their getaway, the offenders scrawled two apology notes blaming their ice addiction for the break-ins.

Two people broke into vacant Eumundi homes and farmhouses, slept in the beds and ate food from the cupboard before leaving apology notes. Contributed

A resident told 9News the offenders even chopped down a tree before fleeing with stolen goods.

One note read: "I am truly sorry ... I am an addict ... if there was more done on education for younger people".

In another note, an offender wrote "I can only hope you're insured".

Two people broke into vacant Eumundi homes and farmhouses, slept in the beds and ate food from the cupboard before leaving apology notes. Contributed

Noosa CIB officer-in-charge Tim Byrnes said the robberies were bizarre.

"It's very unusual that criminal suspects would leave a note behind at a crime scene claiming responsibility," Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Byrnes told 9News.

Two people broke into vacant Eumundi homes and farmhouses, slept in the beds and ate food from the cupboard before leaving apology notes. Contributed

Police believed the offenders stole a rifle before fleeing in a silver 4WD towing a stolen box trailer.

Anyone with information is urged to call PoliceLink on 131 444.