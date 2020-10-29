Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sydney crime figure Sam Ibrahim has been deported to Perth in a dawn operation.
Sydney crime figure Sam Ibrahim has been deported to Perth in a dawn operation.
Crime

Crime figure deported in secret after visa cancelled

by Nick Hansen and Mark Morri
29th Oct 2020 3:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sydney crime figure Sam Ibrahim has been flown to Perth in a secret, dawn operation.

Ibrahim was taken from Long Bay jail early this morning to Sydney Airport and put on a plane.

The Daily Telegraph understands no one from his family - or his lawyers - were told he was being deported until after he was on the plane.

Sam Ibrahim, the brother of well-known Sydney identity John Ibrahim, had spent more than five years behind bars on a firearms offence before he was granted parole in September.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton cancelled Sam Ibrahim's permanent residency visa on character grounds while he was behind bars.

His release on parole was initially expected to see him released to Villawood Detention Centre where he was expected to challenge the government's plans to deport him.

Its believed Sam's brother Michael - who is in Goulburn Supermax - was told in the early afternoon.

Sam is originally from Lebanon.

However a deal was struck between immigration officials and correctives bosses which allowed them to keep Ibrahim in Long Bay Correctional Complex during his parole due to fears for his own safety if he was rehoused at Villawood.

Originally published as Ibrahim flown to WA in secret after visa cancelled

crime deportation sam ibrahim

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Premium Content Ballina man stole from locals to fund lawnmowing business

        Crime THE 38-year-old was more concerned about his reputation than the effect on his victims, the judge said.

        Fatal shooting of inmate to be investigated

        Premium Content Fatal shooting of inmate to be investigated

        News The coroner has raised questions about the evidence heard

        MORE DETAILS: What is causing Telstra outages in Ballina?

        Premium Content MORE DETAILS: What is causing Telstra outages in Ballina?

        News Residents may not be able to use phones during 'planned maintenance'

        • 29th Oct 2020 2:11 PM
        Lismore council wasted 7 million of litres of water

        Premium Content Lismore council wasted 7 million of litres of water

        News THE stormwater from a waste facility was discharged into a local creek.

        • 29th Oct 2020 2:00 PM