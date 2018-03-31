Ian Moss brings back Matchbook on vinyl

Matchbook, the 1989 album by Ian Moss, is back on vinyl.

ALMOST 30 years since Ian Moss launched his post-Cold Chisel career with the debut solo album Matchbook, the multi-platinum release makes its return to the LP format in a limited edition run pressed on white vinyl.

After making his name as a guitarist, songwriter and co-vocalist in Cold Chisel, Ian Moss released his debut solo album Matchbook in 1989.

While the album featured direct links to his Chisel past thanks to the appearance of Moss' former bandmates Steve Prestwich (on drums) and Don Walker (on bass and keyboards, as well as a songwriter for many of the album's 10 tracks), it was also a massive success on its own terms.

Upon its release in January 1989, lead single Tucker's Daughter went to #1 on the ARIA Singles chart and remained in the top 10 for 11 weeks.

"Like Chisel's Bow River, the song ended up being an amalgam of three seemingly unrelated parts,” Ian said of the song, a co-write with Don Walker which became the second best-selling Australian single of 1989.

"At some point, I realised they were all part of the same song struggling to emerge.”

Ian reveals his rough demo lyrics would never have allowed Tucker's Daughter to become the radio staple it remains to this day.

"Don asked me to send a rough demo depicting music, the melody and phrasing. It didn't matter what I sang. Just make anything up to give me the gist,” he said.

"The very first line of my improvised nonsensical lyric ended in the word motherf***. I can only presume this tickled Don and inspired the name Tucker. Within two weeks he had a complete set of great lyrics.”

When Matchbook followed in August 1989, it debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and sold more than 185,000 copies.

Moss won five ARIA awards for the album, including Best Australian Album, Best Australian Male Artist and Best Australian Single and Australian Song Of The Year for Tucker's Daughter.

A number of Matchbook's songs still feature in Moss' setlists, including Tucker's Daughter, Telephone Booth, Out Of The Fire, Mr Rain and Such A Beautiful Thing.

"I love vinyl, so to have it re-pressed on vinyl and in limited edition white is fabulous,” he said.

"Matchbook is a work to be proud of, especially given it was my debut album as a solo artist.”