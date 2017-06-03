20°
News

I would rather live in a caravan than die in a house

Marc Stapelberg
| 3rd Jun 2017 8:40 AM
Paige Humphrey in a sunflower field outside Casino.
Paige Humphrey in a sunflower field outside Casino. Susanna Freymark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Andrew Humphrey will do absolutely anything to get his daughter overseas for the lifesaving treatment she needs.

The Coraki father has had his house on the market for months at a price that will produce the income needed to get Paige to a specialist doctor in the United States who can perform the lifesaving surgery.

"The price is a little high but that's what we need to get Paige over there,” Mr Humphrey's said.

"I would rather live in a caravan, or a tent, than die in a house.

"I don't give a s**t about the house.

"I will do whatever it takes.”

The vein supposed to deliver 75% of blood and 25% of oxygen to Paige's liver is blocked.

Mr Humphreys has been promised a procedure by Dr Riccardo Superina, "Dr Superman”, of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, United States which has a 90% success rate.

Mr Humphreys has begged the Australian government to give Paige special consideration including writing to the Prime Minister himself.

"I got replies back from many ministers and departments, all referring me to each other,” he said.

"I just keep getting sent round and round in circles.”

Mr Humphreys said, through tears of gratitude, the communities response had been amazing, with incredible feats of fundraising.

"Paige is so sick, mostly at night, so we haven't had a chance to get out there,” he said.

"If Paige catches something at crowded fundraiser events she could die.

"It is a catch twenty-two situation.

"But people are organising things off their own bat.

"There was sunflower raffle in Casino by Mark Powell, and they sat for four days selling tickets, several major contributors have been awesome, including Suzanna Freymark - a Northern Star journalist and Editor of the Richmond river express has connected us with over $65000 - half the funds raised.

"We want to thank all the businesses and people from Lismore, Casino, Iluka, and Coraki and anyone else who have helped.

"So many people have contributed it is impossible to keep up with personal thankyou's.

"We're overwhelmed.”

Mr Humphrey's said the communities response was indescribable and incredibly important.　

"Paige would be the first in Australia to receive the surgery,” Mr Humphreys said.

When she was a newborn, the nine-year old suffered a staphl infection in her navel which travelled into her liver.

It took four years of invasive medical tests for her diagnosis of hypersplenism, pancytopenia and non-cirrhotic portal hypertension due to extra-hepatic portal vein obstruction.

Paige has had many surgeries to keep her alive after an early misdiagnosis and at least five emergency flights in the rescue helicopter.

To DONATE:

Give a little or a lot. Every bit helps towards the extra $200,000 needed for Paige's liver operation.

To donate go to www.mycause.com.au/page/147361/123-for-paige or google "Send Paige to Dr Superman” to view her petition and crowdfunding links.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  family northern rivers health paige humphreys send paige to dr superman surgery usa vital

I would rather live in a caravan than die in a house

I would rather live in a caravan than die in a house

FATHER puts house on the market to save his daughter.

Enrich your life by degrees with a university course

MID YEAR INTAKE: It's not too late for people to enrol online or at the SCU Lismore campus for mid-year intake.

Mid-year intake enrolments are open at SCU

Decision made on Byron Bay town centre bypass appeal

The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

Land and Evironment Court make judgment

Auxiliary fundraising an ultrasound idea

GOLDEN GIRLS: Lismore Base Hospital staff and clinicians with LBH United Hospital Auxiliary members in gold shirts and the new ultrasound machine donated by the Auxiliary.

The $61,000 question answered by the auxiliary

Local Partners

Decision made on Byron Bay town centre bypass appeal

LAND and Evironment Court make judgment on bypass appeal.

YOUR SAY: What Lismore thinks of the Lismore Park proposal

LISMORE PARK: Plans for the $21.5 million plan for Lismore's own 'central park'.

Opinions are mixed on the Lismore Park proposal.

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

JIM Carrey is likely to face trial on accusations of ­supplying the drugs that killed his ex-girlfriend.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

Opera reborn in Lismore

Opera at the Channon 22-7-2012. at the Opera held at Woodlawn Performing Soprano Jennifer Parish, and Tenor Benjamin Fifita Makisi. Doug Eaton / The Northern Star

"If you loved Opera at The Channon, you will love this”

Square dancers to invade Lismore

The 38th NSW State Square Dance Convention is coming to Lismore.

300 dancers expected for convention in Lismore

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $975,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

OPEN NEXT SATURDAY 10TH JUNE 10.00 - 10.30AM Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,450,000 to...

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 2 Contact Agent

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Become An Owner Of A Private Byron Bay Villa

2/14 Keats Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 1 $650,000 to...

This solid 2 bedroom villa is a rare one being only 1 of 3. The location is excellent. It's an easy walk into Byron Bay's town centre, schools and beaches. Mac's...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!