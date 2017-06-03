I would rather live in a caravan than die in a house

Andrew Humphrey will do absolutely anything to get his daughter overseas for the lifesaving treatment she needs.

The Coraki father has had his house on the market for months at a price that will produce the income needed to get Paige to a specialist doctor in the United States who can perform the lifesaving surgery.

"The price is a little high but that's what we need to get Paige over there,” Mr Humphrey's said.

"I would rather live in a caravan, or a tent, than die in a house.

"I don't give a s**t about the house.

"I will do whatever it takes.”

The vein supposed to deliver 75% of blood and 25% of oxygen to Paige's liver is blocked.

Mr Humphreys has been promised a procedure by Dr Riccardo Superina, "Dr Superman”, of the Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, United States which has a 90% success rate.

Mr Humphreys has begged the Australian government to give Paige special consideration including writing to the Prime Minister himself.

"I got replies back from many ministers and departments, all referring me to each other,” he said.

"I just keep getting sent round and round in circles.”

Mr Humphreys said, through tears of gratitude, the communities response had been amazing, with incredible feats of fundraising.

"Paige is so sick, mostly at night, so we haven't had a chance to get out there,” he said.

"If Paige catches something at crowded fundraiser events she could die.

"It is a catch twenty-two situation.

"But people are organising things off their own bat.

"There was sunflower raffle in Casino by Mark Powell, and they sat for four days selling tickets, several major contributors have been awesome, including Suzanna Freymark - a Northern Star journalist and Editor of the Richmond river express has connected us with over $65000 - half the funds raised.

"We want to thank all the businesses and people from Lismore, Casino, Iluka, and Coraki and anyone else who have helped.

"So many people have contributed it is impossible to keep up with personal thankyou's.

"We're overwhelmed.”

Mr Humphrey's said the communities response was indescribable and incredibly important.

"Paige would be the first in Australia to receive the surgery,” Mr Humphreys said.

When she was a newborn, the nine-year old suffered a staphl infection in her navel which travelled into her liver.

It took four years of invasive medical tests for her diagnosis of hypersplenism, pancytopenia and non-cirrhotic portal hypertension due to extra-hepatic portal vein obstruction.

Paige has had many surgeries to keep her alive after an early misdiagnosis and at least five emergency flights in the rescue helicopter.

To DONATE:

Give a little or a lot. Every bit helps towards the extra $200,000 needed for Paige's liver operation.

To donate go to www.mycause.com.au/page/147361/123-for-paige or google "Send Paige to Dr Superman” to view her petition and crowdfunding links.