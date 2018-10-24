Menu
Robbie Gambley has welcomed the Federal Government's national apology to abuse survivors.
Robbie Gambley has welcomed the Federal Government's national apology to abuse survivors.
'I will move forward': Survivor reflects on national apology

A NORTHERN Rivers abuse survivor has described the national apology ceremony as a "healing” day.

Robbie Gambley, of Casino, attended Monday's ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra with his cousin.

"To me, personally, it was very healing and extremely emotionally significant,” Mr Gambley said.

Particularly moving for him, Mr Gambley sat in the House of Representatives gallery alongside Justice Peter McLellan, who was involved with the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

When former Prime Minister Julia Gillard - who was instrumental in launching that commission - entered the Great Hall, Mr Gambley said she was met with an overwhelming response from abuse survivors.

"It was Julia Gillard that kicked it off and started it and instigated it,” Mr Gambley said.

"When (she) walked into the room... the 400 people in the Great Hall just erupted.

"Without Julia Gillard, all this wouldn't have happened.”

Mr Gambley found the speeches from the current PM and Opposition Leader genuine and heartfelt.

"Scott Morrison, when he spoke, to me it was a very sincere heartfelt apology,” he said.

"Bill Shorten's speech was very sincere as well.

"To me .. it was a healing time and it was very special to have my cousin with me.”

Mr Gambley is currently working through the processes of his claim through the National Redress Scheme.

He hoped the national apology would be equally healing for abuse survivors across the country.

"We all share a common fate and suffering,” he said.

"I will move forward. It was a healing day for me.”

Mr Gambley said the team behind Monday's apology ceremony were "wonderful”.

