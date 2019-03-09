9000 texts after failed Tinder date

The contents of texts sent by Lee to Holberton over four months have been revealed. Picture: Monique Harmer.

A SYDNEY doctor allegedly sent a man 9000 text messages after meeting on Tinder and having sex twice.

The text messages sent by Denise Jane Lee to Matthew Holberton and tendered in court have been described by police prosecutors as "vicious", "threatening" and "intimidating", and include apparent threats such as "I will make you pay" and "you deserve everything you're going to get".

In other texts, collected in five bound volumes of folders tendered to the NSW Local Court, Ms Lee says, "I am going to f**k your life up" and "whatever you value most, I'll target".

Thousands of text messages have been tendered to the Downing Centre Local Court by police who allege Ms Lee stalked Mr Holberton via GPS and told him she knew where he lived, worked and his parents' first names.

Emails were also allegedly sent to Mr Holberton's new girlfriend and her parents.

Ms Lee was subsequently charged with two counts of stalking, one of contravening an AVO and six counts of using a carriage service to harass or menace.

She faces a special fixture hearing before Magistrate Michael Barko in the Downing Centre Local Court on March 29.

Denise Lee sent texts to her Tinder date including ‘I will make you f***ing pay’ and ‘I am going to f*** your life up”. Picture: Monique Harmer.

Police prosecutor Amin Assaad has described the messages, sent over four months in 2015, as "vicious", "threatening" and "intimidating".

The texts, seen by news.com.au, appear to show an escalating anger by Ms Lee against Mr Holberton.

She texts: "You are going to regret taking me for a f**king ride and being dishonest with me" and "I will get my revenge".

The messages also include taunts such as, "I've got quite a few surprises planned for you a**hole" and racist slurs.

In two different messages, Ms Lee, a Chinese Australian, describes a former girlfriend of Mr Holberton's who has Japanese origins using a racial slur and calls her a "Japanese tart".

Prosecutors say that the torrent of texts ensued after what was a "very, very brief relationship" between Ms Lee, a radiologist, and Mr Holberton, an account manager who has since moved to Melbourne.

Denise Lee sent thousands of texts to Holberton and mocked his sexual ability and said she would ‘regret’ how he treated her. Picture: Adam Yip.

'THAT CHANGES IT': RELATIONSHIP SOURS

The relationship amounted to four dinner dates, an "encounter" in her flat and then sexual intercourse on two occasions.

After the first dinner date on July 28, 2015, Mr Holberton sent texts to Ms Lee about body shapes, saying "soft skin and firm muscles are sexy".

The pair set up a second dinner date for August 29, after which nothing sexual happened according to court documents.

On September 3, after their third dinner date the two had a "consensual encounter" in the entrance hall landing of her flat.

The day after, Mr Holberton texts her saying, "sorry I might have grazed you" and they discuss intimate details of the encounter.

On September 18 after going out on their fourth dinner date, Mr Holberton returns with Ms Lee to her house and they have sexual intercourse.

But by September 22, Ms Lee seems unhappy, sending three texts in two minutes to Mr Holberton saying, "I was happy to go out with you. I didn't know it was just for sex. That changes it".

Three minutes later she texts, "a dirty f**k on the landing would have suited you just fine I think".

Three minutes later at 10.33pm she texts, "if I'd known that after sleeping with you you wouldn't want to see me again, I wouldn't have slept with you".

After about 15 texts exchanged between the two, Mr Holberton texts, "So I just felt like someone to feed and f**k you".

They then have a terse exchange in which she says if she was paying she'd go "to more expensive places" than the restaurants he chose.

By 11.43pm, after more than 20 further texts between the two, Mr Holberton sends the message, "I think the key take out is that we don't gel".

More texts ensue over the next days when Ms Lee accuses Ms Holberton of "disposing" of her after one sexual encounter.

Denise Jane Lee at court. Picture: John Grainger.

'PLEASE STOP TEXTING ME'

By September 24, she texts "I'm not going to take this lying down", then "you've got some nerve treating me like that" and "who the hell do you think you are".

She tries calling him and he texts that he can't talk with her "right now".

Eighteen more texts are sent by her to Mr Holberton, she tries to call again and texts, "I'm really angry".

By the following day, Mr Holberton texts Ms Lee, saying, "your behaviour leaves me cold. I officially never want to talk to or see you again" and then "please stop texting me".

She texts, "are you pissed off with me?" and he replies, "I just want to be left alone".

But Ms Lee tells him, "I don't believe that the attraction is gone".

By the evening of September 30, Ms Lee appears to make fun of Mr Holberton's sexual ability, saying he "couldn't even tell where to push … laughable" and says "I'll be letting everyone know don't worry".

Then three minutes later, at 10.39pm, she texts "you're not going to get away with it".

More texts arrive, with Ms Lee saying "you don't even know how to touch a girl" and "you're a sleaze bag".

By 11.04pm she has texted him calling Mr Holberton an "a**hole" and lambasting the manner in which he handled her during their sexual liaison.

Mr Holberton messages back about her "barrage of texts" and asks, "can you just cool it?".

The next evening she is calling him a "user" and again criticising his sexual technique.

But two days later, on October 3, Mr Holberton and Ms Lee met up for a drink at her place and had their last sexual encounter.

Thereafter, police say Mr Holberton met Ms Lee on three further occasions between October 9 and November 10, "trying to cool things off".

Denise Lee leaving the Downing Centre court last month with her lawyer. Picture: Monique Harmer.

'NO MORE TEXTS'

The text messages from Ms Lee appear to become more strident by late October.

At 9.15pm on October 25, Ms Lee texts Mr Holberton, again calling him a "user" and "I'm just some random who you keep at a distance".

She says in the same text, "so next time you f***ing need something, call you mates or you nip girlfriend".

A minute later she texts, "User. You can go f*** yourself".

Mr Holberton responds, "Nip girlfriend? Cool it please".

He then asks, "no more texts" and Ms Lee responds, "I've got quite a few surprises planned for you a**hole".

By November 1, Mr Holberton appears to largely have stopped responding to Ms Lee's texts and at 11.06am she texts him saying, "I just want to get even now".

On November 6, Mr Holberton meets with Ms Lee to try and discuss their differences.

The next evening at 8.06pm she texts him insulting his ex and taunting him: "Is that the best you can pull?"

"She's not good looking. Even her name is ugly," she writes.

By 11.28pm, Ms Lee texts, "I'm going to take matters into my own hands now".

The texts keep on coming, and between 12.09am and 12.012am she sends him three texts, starting with "You do what you want and I'll do exactly what I want.

The third text reads, "Get me to take you out then f*** with my head asking me what my insecurities are, then pointing out what you think is wrong with my teeth.

"You're not nice to me and you deserve everything you're going to get."

Matthew Holberton pictured leaving the Downing Centre in February. Picture: Monique Harmer.

THREATS BEGIN: 'I AM GOING TO F**K YOUR LIFE UP'

Mr Holberton and Ms Lee had their final meeting on November 10, allegedly to sort out their differences.

The next morning she texted him twice at 7.37am writing, "You damage me, I will do the same to you" and then, "I will make you f**king pay for what you did to me".

Two minutes later, she texted, "So who should I contact first?"

At 9.52am, she texted "I won't be letting you get away with what you did to me.

"Leading me on. Having me arrive there last night thinking we were just going out for a casual drink and that we were going to a movie on the weekend.

"You are going to regret taking me for a f***ing ride and being dishonest with me."

"(Ex's name) will be just the start.

"Then it will get closer and closer till it hurts like what you did to me and f**ks you up like what you did to me."

At 10.05am, she texted "I am going to f**k your life up", followed by "whatever you value most, I'll target".

At 10.31am: "I'm going to treat you like worthless s**t now too in return".

On November 15, she wrote in an iMessage text sent via an email address, "you think you can just f**k me over, take me for a ride and there won't be fallout? … Damn right there will be fallout."

On the same days a message comes calling him "LIAR" in capital letters and saying she now has the email addresses of his colleagues and boss, "not a threat, just saying".

"Though I wonder what your bosses would think about the stuff you're said?" she writes.

On November 16, she texts: "I will get my revenge for how you f**ked me over … and you won't know what hit you."

Denise Lee texted Holberton saying ‘I am going to hurt you for hurting me’. Picture: Monique Harmer.

'CREEPY BEYOND BELIEF'

In late November after Mr Holberton has become aware that Ms Lee knows his parents' names, he texts her saying "the fact that you know my parents' names is creepy beyond belief".

She texts him on November 29, "you need to be taught a few lessons" and "I will be getting revenge".

On December 1, she says, "I am going to hurt you for hurting me".

When Mr Holberton asks in texts if she would kill or physically harm him, Lee says no she wouldn't.

But she does say in two December 1 texts, "I intend to get revenge. And it will be 10Times".

By December 9, Ms Lee appears to be tracking him electronically.

"You were in Sydney last week," she texts, to which he replies, "Are you GPS tracking me?"

The next day, she texts him "I know where you live and work".

He responds, "What are you talking about. You don't know where I live."

Ms Lee replies: "Yes I do," and then texts him a Sydney address.

On December 17, she texts him, "You think you have the upper hand and can control what happens.

"You seem to actually think you know what will happen. But you haven't got the slightest idea.

And then, "are you looking forward to all your surprise Xmas presents?"

On Christmas Eve 2015, Ms Lee texts at 10.42pm, "you were always cold to me, except when you were horny.

"So arrogant. With that smirk on your face. You think it's OK to screw people around and waste their time and abuse their feelings.

"Wonder if you're still smirking now."

Four more texts later, at 10.44pm, she writes, "You are not a good person. And you will get your karma."

And at 10.45pm, "maybe you should know what it feels like to be worth nothing to someone".

On the night of December 26, she tests him, "you're so clueless you don't even know what's happened.

Then, "You'll find out. Hope you had a nice Xmas," followed by "You'll work it out or realise … Sucked in."

candace.sutton@news.com.au

Matthew Holberton and Ms Lee had sex twice before the torrent of emails in which she told him she would get ‘revenge’. Picture: Monique Harmer.

Police allege emails were also sent to Holberton’s next girlfriend, Georgia Dempster (pictured).

Holberton, a keen cyclist, was also allegedly GPS tracked via the exercise app, Strava.

Radiologist Denise Jane Lee and Matthew Holberton (pictured) had sex twice before things went sour between them.

Matthew Holberton’s brief love affair with Lee ended in 2015.

Dozens of emails were sent by Denise Lee nightly to Holberton. Picture: Adam Yip.