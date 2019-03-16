I was unable to watch Leaving Neverland

US pop star Michael Jackson gestures as he departs the Santa Barbara County Courthouse following a day of defense testimony in his trial on child molestation charges in Santa Maria, California, USA, 13 May 2005. The Los Angeles coroner Fred Coral confirmed that pop star Michael Jackson had died on 25 June 2009 of cardiac arrest. In an audio interview with CNN, Coral said Jackson was pronounced dead at 2:26 pm local California time after paramedics responded to a call at his house. EPA/AARON LAMBERT/POOL

I STARTED watching the new documentary Leaving Neverland about Michael Jackson last Friday on Channel Ten.

The documentary shows two men, now in their 30s, telling the story of how they were allegedly sexually abused by Jackson.

I had to stop after 30 minutes. I just had to.

I may go back to watch it later on, when I feel ready for it.

738,000 Aussies living in metro areas tuned into Leaving Neverland.

Leaving Neverland topped all of Friday's demographics, the 25-54, 18-49 and 16-39.

However the second part on Saturday night dropped significantly to 314,000, from the 424,000 of Friday night.

In this Jan. 31, 1993 file picture, Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, Calif. Jackson, the sensationally gifted "King of Pop" who emerged from childhood superstardom to become the entertainment world's most influential singer and dancer before his life and career deteriorated in a freakish series of scandals, died Thursday, June 25, 2009. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) Rusty Kennedy

The four-hour documentary by HBO aired in the USA a week ago, with many consequences.

From March 3-5 (the documentary premiered in the US on March 3), Jackson's American album sales fell by 39% and combined song and album sales by 8000.

According to Billboard, Jackson's recordings generate an estimated $20 million to $25 million a year, and that since his death in 2009, the estate has earned more than $2 billion.

Sony Music entered into a $250 million deal in 2018 for the rights to distribute Jackson's recordings for a reported seven years.

Jackson's family have already started legal action against HBO.

Like many, I am a fan of his music but I have reservations about the man behind the hits.

Artists are just people and they are imperfect, but when it's impossible to bring them to face their alleged actions, what are victims meant to do?

Nobody wins here. Right?