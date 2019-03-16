I was unable to watch Leaving Neverland
I STARTED watching the new documentary Leaving Neverland about Michael Jackson last Friday on Channel Ten.
The documentary shows two men, now in their 30s, telling the story of how they were allegedly sexually abused by Jackson.
I had to stop after 30 minutes. I just had to.
I may go back to watch it later on, when I feel ready for it.
738,000 Aussies living in metro areas tuned into Leaving Neverland.
Leaving Neverland topped all of Friday's demographics, the 25-54, 18-49 and 16-39.
However the second part on Saturday night dropped significantly to 314,000, from the 424,000 of Friday night.
The four-hour documentary by HBO aired in the USA a week ago, with many consequences.
From March 3-5 (the documentary premiered in the US on March 3), Jackson's American album sales fell by 39% and combined song and album sales by 8000.
According to Billboard, Jackson's recordings generate an estimated $20 million to $25 million a year, and that since his death in 2009, the estate has earned more than $2 billion.
Sony Music entered into a $250 million deal in 2018 for the rights to distribute Jackson's recordings for a reported seven years.
Jackson's family have already started legal action against HBO.
Like many, I am a fan of his music but I have reservations about the man behind the hits.
Artists are just people and they are imperfect, but when it's impossible to bring them to face their alleged actions, what are victims meant to do?
Nobody wins here. Right?