'I was stunned': Why Margot says her OAM is extra special

OAM: Summerland Credit Union CEO Margot Sweeny.
JASMINE BURKE
by

LISMORE resident Margot Sweeny said because she was originally from Canada, the honour of receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this year was extra special.

Mrs Sweeny came from Canada to Australia when she was 15, and has this year been selected for an OAM in recognition for her service to the credit union sector and to the community.

"I think I was stunned initially, and once I got over being stunned I was thinking 'who did it',” she said.

"I accused my husband and he said it wasn't him...it's so exciting. It's frustrating not being able to tell anyone.”

Mrs Sweeny moved to Australia when she was 15.

"I was supposed to go back to Canada to do university after I finished school. I was staying with family for a few years over here but it was always the plan to go back,” she said.

When it came time, she felt Canada wasn't where she wanted to be.

"I think the fact I felt so comfortable here meant I fell in love with Australia,” she said.

"I'm a very proud Australian this recognition is really heartening. It's a huge honour and I feel very humbled.”

Mrs Sweeny has been ever-present in the local community, and has been involved in international communities.

Her service in the financial sector is significant across many roles, now Lismore Chief Executive Officer at Summerland Credit Union, and Director at Australian Settlement Ltd (ASL), since 2017.

She has had extensive involvement in Southern Cross University including chairing the finance and audit and risk committees to her involvement in the SCU council.

Her community service includes: Friends of the Koala, Northern Rivers Area Consultative Committee, Policy Advisory Group of Lismore City Council, founding member of Northern Rivers Community Foundation, founding member of Cooperative Alliance and Member, Future of Financial Advice Committee and is currently a mentor at Better Boards.

"I've spent a lot of time contributing to the region and it is important to do so.”

Topics:  australia day 2018 medal of order of australia northern rivers community

Lismore Northern Star
