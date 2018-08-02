'I was privileged to call Jas my mate'

Jason Mumford was remebered by colleagues and members of the community at his funeral.

Jason Mumford was remebered by colleagues and members of the community at his funeral. Luke Mortimer

MY NAME is Brent McAlister. I'm the executive director of Sustainable Development at Lismore City Council. I'm a member of the Lismore Business Panel (Jason's Board) and I was Jason's boss. I've never lost one of my managers before.

I'd like to speak briefly of Jason's lasting legacy in Lismore and the things I'll miss. I speak on behalf of the LCC, the Lismore Business Panel, the Lismore Chamber of Commerce/Industry and the wider business community.

Jason as the city centre manager (CCM for short) led the award-winning Lismore business promotion program funded by every business ratepayer in the city. I have often said the CCM role was the second hardest position in council to the GM, because every business owner and operator is your boss.

I was so proud of Jason when he in 2016 was honoured by receiving the Main Street Australia Award for the best Main Street program in Australia, which has become famous for its much loved 'come to the heart' brand. That brand was proudly displayed by business owners as a sign of determined resilience after the recent disastrous floods. That was so satisfying for Jas, having been born in Lismore and being rescued by boat in the 74/76 floods. When I asked Jas and Tina Irish to form the FRU (flood recovery unit), Jas sprung into action with his normal enthusiasm to provide much needed support with insurance and grant claims.

But Jas's number one lasting legacy as CCM is for pioneering and skilfully marketing the regionally iconic annual Eat the Street food festival that started in 2015 and has gone from success to success.

I say to all my staff it's about leaving your legacy - things that carry on after you leave. That's what should motivate you. Josh, Ethan, Judy, Kris, Adam, Georgia, family and friends, you can be very proud of Jas's lasting legacy and that he has left his mark on Lismore. For that on behalf of council, our residents and the business community, I can say we are eternally grateful.

On a personal note, that's not what I will remember Jas for. I'll dearly miss him for his cheeky smile, stylish dressing and his endless enthusiasm.

I'll miss all those ideas. He was an ideas factory. In that, Jas and I were kindred spirits.

Jas and I shared a common bond of being proud fathers. Jas was so proud of his boys. Always mentioning what the boys were up to and often asking about my girls. 'How's Marge or Gloria?' That was so kind and thoughtful. I fondly recall once arranging my oldest daughter to give Jas pole-dancing lessons for his Dancing with the Stars performance.

Finally, I was privileged to call Jas my mate. I was so proud to have supported Jas through the tough times.

Jas was such an encouragement to me personally and other men by bravely being open about his mental health challenges. Jas, I will be eternally grateful for that and I have not only lost my CCM but a good mate.

Thank you, Jas, and I'll dearly miss you.

KIA KAHA (be strong)