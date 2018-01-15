'I was in heaven': Constance Hall's mini-break in Byron

A SPONTANEOUS decision to book flights to Byron Bay turned into a dream mini-break for famous blogger Constance Hall.

The mum-of-four, who is pregnant, landed on the North Coast on Saturday with her new husband, Denim Cooke.

It was a much-needed trip for Ms Hall, who recently suffered a miscarriage scare.

After arriving in Byron Bay, she took to social media to reassure her 1.1 million Facebook fans: "Two days ago we had an ultrasound, the first proper one since the scare.

"The baby is perfect.

"He moves so much they can barely get a look at him and he's measuring a couple of weeks bigger than he is, but that's to be expected with my appetite.

"I found midnight flights to Byron and thought I was a legend coz they were so cheap, said goodbye to my kids and boarded with Denim and the boys (don't worry I am taking them camping next week, it was a trade off - too expensive to fly with everyone!!!)

"As soon as we landed there was an early morning dance-off in the park.

"I was in heaven, so Byron.

"I couldn't figure out what I was craving but I knew I needed something and out of the blue a Queen brought me a perfectly ripe juicy coconut as a gift.

"Then another came over to thank Densy for making me so happy.”

Blogger Constance Hall has been in Byron Bay. Facebook

On Sunday, as Ms Hall wandered through the Byron markets, she discovered a stall that sold crowns.

She stopped to chat to the stall-holder.

"I can tell immediately when someone knows who I am, even the ones who pretend they don't,” she wrote on Facebook.

"The artist who made these crowns did not, she didn't even look like she ever went on the internet.

"We bonded over having had four babies, she had also had twins. We laughed over how hard it is.

"We said goodbye and I kept moving.

"Thinking to myself, that's the thing about life, when your happy, your open and when your open you connect and I believe connection is the meaning of life.

"At the other end of the markets, peering into a cabinet full of antique rings, I saw from the corner of my eye the lady again, she saw me and walked over, handed me this crown and said: 'This is a gift for you, my time having babies is done, you are still in yours and so I'll pass you on this crown as I wish you all the happiness'.

"Another sign, that we are here to simply connect.”