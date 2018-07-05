'I WAS HORRIFIED': Shocking text after girl quits job

RUDE: Boss-to-be's response to teen after she declined job offer. Facebook

A SHOCKED mother has been left dumbfounded after a business owner sent her daughter a harsh and degrading text message.

Peta Burrows spent last Wednesday driving her 16-year-old daughter Brianne around town in the hopes of finding her a part-time job.

She told the NewsMail Brianne was all smiles when she returned to the car after handing in her resume to a local business owner.

"(The business owner) sat her down and gave her the job right then and there," Mrs Burrows said.

"She was obviously over the moon that she'd gotten the job, especially as it was the first place she handed her resume in to.

"She texted a couple of her friends to tell them because she was so excited, and that's when all the messages started flooding in, telling her not to work at (that business)."

Mrs Burrows said after hearing from a number of people that her daughter would be better off not taking the job, she and Brianne decided to decline the offer.

"But she forgot to send it and ended up only telling him really late the night before," she said.

"Fair enough, she left it too late, we both know and acknowledge that, and she did apologise for that, but when we got his reply message I was shocked."

In his response to Brianne, the business owner made a slur at the young teenager and called her out for messaging him so late at night. It read: "You little b--tch messaging me at this hour you and family are nothing and hope you find nothing.

Mrs Burrows said she was left speechless by the rude text.

"My husband wanted to go down there but I didn't want him to go," she said.

"I was just horrified because you wouldn't expect someone could speak to a young girl like that.

"After she screenshotted it and showed it to me we had a chat about it, but I honestly didn't even know what to say to her.

"For a young girl starting out, that's just a horrible message to get."

Despite the inappropriate message, Brianne has continued her job-hunt.

"Although I'm a bit wary now, we can't let this stop us," Mrs Burrows said.

"She's going to get back out there and keep looking. She's fine with all this now. She was shocked and she didn't know what to do, but she's let it go.

"It's his problem to be mean, not ours." The mother of seven said she'd received several messages saying she'd "dodged a bullet".

The business owner told the NewsMail he apologised for the message and said that "at that late time of night, I have all the utmost apologies for the way I reacted because I do 12-hour days".