Don't try to sneak into Splendour in the Grass. You WILL get caught. Marc Stapelberg

SPLENDOUR in the Grass organisers have issued a stern warning to anything thinking about sneaking into this weekend's festival without a ticket.

Posting on their official Facebook page last night, organisers wrote: "In conjunction with the police, we have been monitoring and are aware of all groups planning to enter Splendour without a valid event ticket.

"Every system and access point you think you have mastered, we know about!

"Anyone trespassing on the Splendour or neighbouring properties without an event ticket will receive an on the spot fine and removed from the festival.

"If you are under 18, the police will call your parents."

The post prompted some hilarious responses.

Dave Reid: "Damn it, I was going to dress up as Kendrick and just waltz in, foiled again."

Zack Kelley-Brunsdon: "Oi, nah, don't call me mum, that's over the line."

James Pomeroy: "I left my jacket in there, I will be right out, honest."

Matthew Stephens: "How are they planning on entering? Asking for a mate."

Ken JT: "I was going to skydive into the venue."

David Malone: "I have a Mexican mate who's good a digging tunnels... I'll be fine."

Coe Uechtritz: "I doubt they could foil my plan. A plan so elaborate even I don't know how it works."

But it wasn't funny for some angry punters.

Justin Morrison wrote: "Every year gets more of a hassle to go to this gig! They make more enemies than friends monopolising fun. Festivals used to be a ball, now you're treated like a criminal before you even enter! Then you have to drink their sponsored drinks at hugely inflated prices, I don't miss this sh-t anymore, you can go overseas for a week for the price of a weekend being ripped off."

Dan Armour: "Any chance you could make it possible to get tickets before resellers get a hold of the allocation this year?

No? Okay. I'll continue to not go. Woodford is better atmosphere."

Saira Krisp: "Maybe rather than threatening the people who admire what you do and who are your fans, why don't you look into ways to make your tickets more affordable for more people?"