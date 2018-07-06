'I was a goner': Woman has no memory of horror bus crash

Kat Birchley has thanked those who helped her after a bus she was travelling on crashed in Mullumbimby. The 28-year-old, who spent a few weeks in Lismore Base Hospital, showing the tooth she thought she'd lost that had actually moved in her jaw from the crash.

IT WAS probably a joyful night, not that Kat Birchley can remember much.

The 28-year-old was visiting the Northern Rivers for a 30th birthday when the bus she was travelling in crashed at Mullumbimby.

The theme was "Wild Wild West” and three busloads of partygoers had attended.

Ms Birchley's bus was on the way back to Byron Bay when it crashed on Main Arm Rd about 10.55pm on Saturday, June 23.

Of the 16 people on the bus, 13 were taken to various hospitals on the Northern Rivers, and Ms Birchley was in a critical condition.

The Brisbane-based marketing and communications advisor doesn't remember the incident.

She woke up in intensive care at Lismore Base Hospital with serious injuries.

Ms Birchley has since had surgery to her jaw and arm, while she suffered fractures to the base of her skull and her ribs and broke her right arm.

As she continues to recover, she has offered her gratitude to everyone who assisted on the night of the crash and in the weeks since then.

"It's hard because ... I have no recollection of it,” she said.

"I want to thank ... anyone that was involved in helping me get on my path to recovery, whether it's people on the bus, in the ambulances and in the Westpac helicopter even though they didn't take anyone.”

She said hospital staff at Lismore Base Hospital, where she remains, had also been hugely caring.

As she's been piecing together information from the night, Ms Birchley said others who were at the scene passed on how injured she appeared.

"I don't really remember the accident or much of the party,” she said.

"There were people that do remember it. They saw me and thought I was a goner.”

Ms Birchley said they believed her recovery would take at least six to eight weeks.

While she has this week returned home, Ms Birchley's parents were by her side at hospital.

Her mum, Anne-Maree Birchley, said those who helped her daughter had been "amazing”.

"I just want to thank the people of Lismore,” she said.

"It's hard. We're away from home, me and Kat here.

"It's just been a really difficult time.”

But she said they had found each helping hand along the way had made her daughter's recovery that little bit easier.

"They were just amazing,” she said.

"Any time Kat had pain or anything they were just onto it.

"We're just so thrilled with the care.”