Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves the Octagon.
‘I warned him’: Khabib’s father blasts UFC melee

by staff writers, with AFP
8th Oct 2018 9:35 AM

"I know my father is going to smash me when I go home."

Well, he didn't even wait that long.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, Khabib's father, has criticised his son's behaviour at UFC 229, after the lightweight champion jumped into the crowd; instigating a wild brawl that marred what was an incredible fight.

"I will be very hard on this," Abdulmanap told Ren TV.

"I warned him. For me, discipline comes first. You do whatever you want in the Octagon, [but] outside - this is the border of civilians, where there are children, women, strangers."

And while Khabib's father was furious, he took responsibility for what took place.

"Still, I am responsible for this," Abdulmanap said.

"This is my team. Despite the fact that I was not allowed to go to America, I do not relieve myself of responsibility."

Nurmagomedov improved to 27-0 in his professional career - 11-0 in UFC bouts - with the win at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC chief Dana White refused to hand Nurmagomedov his belt, saying he feared it would further inflame the crowd.

"If I put this belt on you, everyone's going to start throwing s*** into the Octagon," he told Nurmagomedov.

Bruce Buffer declared Nurmagomedov the winner after both fighters had departed.

White said that the Nevada Athletic Commission, which oversees combat sports in the state, was withholding Nurmagomedov's purse pending an investigation.

