‘I want justice’: Lumumba responds to Buckley

Nathan Buckley and Heritier Lumumba, then known as Harry O'Brien, back in 2013.

Premiership defender Heritier Lumumba has refused an offer to meet with Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley, saying he won't have anything to with the club until it acknowledges his claims of racism

Lumumba hit back on social media after hearing of Buckley's post-match comments on Thursday night, saying he believed the club was trying to change the narrative for its own purposes.

"Interesting that Collingwood is now shifting its narrative to claim that they are trying to 'reach out' to me," Lumumba tweeted.

"Let me (be) very clear: I have no intention of sitting down with anyone until they publicly acknowledge some fundamental facts.

"I don't want a private handshake. I want justice for how I was treated. That includes correcting public denials about my account of the racism and isolation I faced."

Earlier this week, Lumumba, formerly know as Harry O'Brien, called on the Magpies and the AFL to publicly acknowledge the racism he says he had to put up with during his time at the club.

Buckley responded in his post-match press conference on Thursday night, saying he wasn't comfortable with Lumumba feeling "belittled" and wanted to show him how much the Magpies had changed as a football club since his departure in late 2014.

But Lumumba responded on Friday by saying he had to "sit through a torturous, 8-hour, 1-on-1 mediation with him (Buckley), where I had to explain to him why I was affected (by being given the nickname "chimp" by some teammates)? How can I take him on his word now? He is yet to correct the record?"

Heritier Lumumba and Nathan Buckley celebrate a Collingwood win in 2013.

Lumumba, who played 199 games with the Magpies between 2005-14 before playing two seasons with Melbourne, also claimed he was excluded from the Magpies leadership group for speaking out against president Eddie McGuire after his Adam Goodes comments in 2013.

"Following Eddie McGuire's racist comments about Adam Goodes, I was barred from speaking to him. When I took to social media to voice my disappointment, I was punished and isolated within the club," Lumumba said.

"I was excluded from leadership meetings and suddenly dropped from the leadership group without a reasonable explanation. I was ultimately forced out of the club. In my final meeting, I was told it was because I had 'thrown the president under the bus'."

"In short, I was punished as a Black man for daring to stand up for myself against slurs from my own teammates. I was punished for being upset that my club president had associated an indigenous champion of the game with an ape as a joke on radio.

"Collingwood is making statements about their 'growth.' But this has dragged out over six years because they have refused to take the step of acknowledging that my account of my experience was true.

" Growth means accountability. Reconciliation without accountability is not possible."

Nathan Buckley addresses his players.

Buckley said he had not spoken to Lumumba in six years, but would continue to seek him out in an effort to have him reconnect with the club.

"With Heritier, we have a disgruntled ex-player in this particular issue of racism," Buckley said.

"I am not comfortable with the fact that Heritier feels like he has been belittled and diminished in our environment.

"I would love to speak to him again. I would love to have him come to his old football club and to see what we have become ... (a) culture of acceptance, a celebration of difference, no matter your colour, your religion, whatever your upbringing has been.

"We were growing when he was there ... (and) we are still growing.

"I am really proud of the club we are now, and I would love to share that with him because he has been a big part of that.

"I will continue to try and reach out and listen to him to see if there's something we can about how he feels about his experience at the club."

Collingwood and Richmond players take a knee to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Michael Klein

Buckley said the Magpies players collectively wanted to make a powerful pre-game statement with players from both teams taking a knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"It came through the players, I think everyone has been impacted and had their eyes open to the events over in America," he said.

"It has definitely shone a light on the same issues of systemic racism in our culture.

"None of Travis (Varcoe), Atu (Bosenavulagi) or Isaac (Quaynor) played, but we spoke about standing for them in that regard."

Buckley said the game was one of the most "bizarre" matches he had been a part of, saying he and his Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick joked post-game that they might not even bother to review it.