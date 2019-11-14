Menu
Kyogle Public School students dress in blue for a raindance on the school oval to raise money for the RFS and lift community spirits.
'I wanna know - have you ever seen the rain?'

Susanna Freymark
14th Nov 2019 1:48 PM
ON A parched, brown school oval students dressed in blue and with great enthusiasm danced to the chorus, "I wanna know, have you ever seen the rain?”

Kyogle Public School principal Leanne McLaughlin said the idea for a rain dance came from the school's senior students who wanted to raise money for the Rural Fire Service.

The school's dance instructor Chiara Cole selected rain songs such as Purple Rain, November Rain, Love on a Rainy Night, Who'll Stop the Rain, Singing in the Rain and more.

We wanted to try and cheer everybody up as well as raise money, Ms McLaughlin said.

"We've had to do lots of indoor activities because of the smoke,” she said.

As one of the few schools in the area open, the principal said the students were aware what was going on with the fires and how hard the RFS were working.

After a welcome to country by Darren Caldwell, the senior students led a percussion circle where the sound of rain was made by rubbing their hands together quickly.

All the students joined in until loud music blared out songs about rain.

And then they danced.

On the school oval with not a green blade of grass, only a faint haze of smoke in the sky and with great optimism - they danced - before heading back to their classrooms.

dry kyogle public school northern rivers community nsw schools rain dance
Lismore Northern Star

