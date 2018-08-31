Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Ballina couple have been left shaken after a brazen break-in while they were watching television.
A Ballina couple have been left shaken after a brazen break-in while they were watching television. Tom Weber
Crime

'I used to feel safe': brazen thieves wreak havoc on town

Liana Turner
by
31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S the stuff of nightmares: you're at home and unbeknown to you, a stranger ransacks your bedroom, stealing almost $30,000 worth of items.

Ballina woman Laurel Spuur was watching television with her husband on the night of August 17 when the doorbell rang about 10.45pm.

They couple would normally be asleep, but the unseasonally warm night had them up later than usual.

Ms Spuur said her husband answered the door to find no one was there.

They went back to watching television, as the intruder broke in through the bedroom window and stole about $26,000 worth of belongings, mostly antique and sentimental jewellery.

A computer, cameras and a bag were also taken.

Left rattled by the incident, Ms Spuur has warned residents to lock up their homes after reports of break-ins sweeping through the Ballina area.

"I used to feel safe in Ballina,” she said.

"They're so brazen, they don't care if you're home or not.

"I feel terrible now I don't feel the same in this house.”

Ms Spuur said they feared a group might be involved with a spate of recent break-ins and thefts, with other residents across the town having shared similar stories.

"I do believe they're just doing it strategically, going through Ballina and ripping everyone off,” she said.

"They're really playing havoc on people.

"I feel that people in Ballina should be warned.”

Richmond Police District Inspector Russell Ewing said it was alarming to know homes were being broken into while residents were inside.

But he warned against being complacent on home security just because you're present.

"Especially at night, you have to be prepared,” he said.

"Go around and secure your home, make sure your garage is locked.”

Insp Ewing urged residents to secure their homes and keep valuables out of sight.

He said those unsure of how they could make their homes safer could contact their local police station.

"We're more than happy to lend some advice,” Insp Ewing said.

Recorded offences of thefts from homes in the Ballina Shire were slightly above the state average for the 12 months to March this year, according to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.

Homes in the area are more likely to be targeted by thieves during the day, with 159.5 incidents per 100,000 people, compared to 115 incidents per 100,000 people at night.

ballina bocsar break and enter northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

    premium_icon TOP 70: The Northern Rivers' most influential people #61-70

    News WE REVEAL 10 of our most influential people in the first instalment of our special series.

    • 31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Were police pursuing stolen car when it crashed?

    premium_icon Were police pursuing stolen car when it crashed?

    Crime The 17-year-old driver remains in hospital in a serious condition

    • 31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Tension in the water at overcrowded Ballina surf breaks

    premium_icon Tension in the water at overcrowded Ballina surf breaks

    News Vibe in the water is "noticeably tense”

    • 31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    MP promised widow deadly Alstonville bypass will be fixed

    premium_icon MP promised widow deadly Alstonville bypass will be fixed

    News The RMS promises immediate measures to investigate safety issues

    • 31st Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners