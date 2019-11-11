Terry Burke, 68 from Terania Creek, continues to pack his vehicle at Coronation Park at The Channon, after evacuating his Terania Creek fire due to fires burning nearby.

Terry Burke, 68 from Terania Creek, continues to pack his vehicle at Coronation Park at The Channon, after evacuating his Terania Creek fire due to fires burning nearby. Marc Stapelberg

WHEN Terry Burke decided to evacuate from his home at Terania Creek, he didn't need to pack his car.

Mr Burke, 68, had been attending an archery competition on the south coast and already had his vehicle loaded with camping gear.

Mr Burke said they decided to leave, "because it's terrifying."

He had taken his station wagon hitched to a trailer to Coronation Park at The Channon along with some of his neighbours after leaving their properties.

Mr Burke was one of less than half-a-dozen people at The Channon early on Monday morning.

Terania Creek fire resident: Resident talks about preparing for fire at The Channon.

They all looked tired but none were complaining.

"The fireys came by and advised us to leave so we did," he said.

"I've lived here for 25 years and I have never seen conditions like this.

"So our small community of neighbours decided to come down to The Channon."

Mr Burke said his home was surrounded by smoke on Sunday.

"It was eerie," he said.

"I grabbed a few extra things but I already had all my camping gear in the car after being at an archery competition, but I put in the television just in case and things like my brushcutter in the boat."

Mr Burke said he hope everyone would heed the warning from the Rural Fire Service and police.

"There's been plenty of warning about how bad tomorrow is going to be," he said quietly.

"I took a few photos of my home before I left...just in case."

If his property does burn, Mr Burke said he'll look to camp or to find a motel.

But like so many people who have evacuated, he hopes it won't come to that.