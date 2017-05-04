22°
Opinion

I tip my hat to farmers: OPINION

Jim Brigginshaw | 4th May 2017 6:45 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN it comes to handing out medals, I'd give a chestful to farmers. They spend months planting, fertilising, weeding, irrigating and have the crop ready to make a buck when along comes some rotten overgrown wind storm and sends it all into the next state.

Or they wonder why they've gone to the trouble of giving the crop water when the river turns itself into something like Niagara Falls and any moving about the paddock is done by boat.

Or it's as dry as a Pom's bath towel. Where's all that water when they need it?

Or the bank's making noises about foreclosing; the chooks won't lay; the pigs get into any vegetable patch the flood hasn't wiped out; the tractor and the best milker pack it in at the same time.

Does the cockie put up his calloused hands and call enough? Not a bit of it. He girds up his loins - if he's got any loins left to gird - and starts all over again.

One old timer reckons it's tough enough without all the messing about with things.

"Started back in in '66," he said. "When they changed pounds to dollars. That doubled me overdraft."

"Then they changed those other pounds to kilograms. Now I send twice as much to market and what I get for it buys half as much of what it used to.

"They had to mess about with the rain, didn't they. They made it millimetres and we haven't had an inch since. No wonder the plants won't grow. Though that might be because of what they did with temperature. It became what they call Celsius. Now it never gets to be more than 30 degrees.

"It got worse when acres became hectares. I ended up with half the land I had. Took just as long to work it, though. But maybe that was because they brought in daylight saving and cut back the number of hours in the day."

The old-timer said he got sick of all the changes. He decided to sell out.

"I put me farm on the market. Then I found out they'd changed miles to kilometres. Now I'm too far out of town for anybody to buy the bloody place."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers agriculture opinion

VACCINATE NOW: 37 cases of whooping cough in a week

VACCINATE NOW: 37 cases of whooping cough in a week

"ANYONE can contract whooping cough, and can be a life threatening infection for infants."

What's open, what's not: Businesses still shut after floods

The Rivers store on the corner of Carrington and Conway streets, at Lismore Central Shopping Centre, is still closed a month after the floods.

ROLLING UPDATES: What the future holds for some Lismore stores

What is that in the sky?

Pilots from 82 Wing based at Amberley RAAF Base fly Super Hornets over the Evans Head Air Weapons Range during a training exercise.

If you see a fast-moving aircraft in the sky today, don't be alarmed

New doctors to experience a country practice

COUNTRY PRACTICE: The University of Sydney's School of Rural Health in Lismore will see more graduate doctors experience rural living.

Medical students to get rural experience

Local Partners

What is that in the sky?

IF YOU see a fast-moving aircraft in the sky today, don't be alarmed.

Help Shari with the fight for her life

Shari Rose and her mother Jenny.

Trivia Night at the Lismore Showground to raise money for Shari

Shai Shriki comes with Strings Attached

LOCAL: Byron Bay artist Shai Shriki has a new album of World Music.

Local musician has a new album and a love story behind it

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

Inundation of rotarians for district conference

Local Rotary clubs will be hosting their conference for the area.

The warning has gone out for the Ballina Shire

Shai Shriki comes with Strings Attached

ISRAEL-born local musician has a new album, to be launched this weekend, with a love story behind it.

Paris Jackson to star in Aussie’s film

Paris Jackson, pictured at the Met Gala, will make her movie debut.

Jackson making her film debut in a new movie by an Aussie director.

Just what the doctor ordered

Dan Hamill joins the cast of Love Child in season four.

DAN Hamill gets hearts racing in the new season of Love Child.

Brad Pitt reveals drinking woes in Jolie split

'I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka'

What's on the big screen this week

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

JESSICA Chastain's new drama takes you to Nazi Germany.

Iconic Poppins building to be restored to glory

HARD HAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Restoration and repair works have started

New film celebrates man's best friend

Dennis Quaid in a scene from the movie A Dog's Purpose.

William Bruce Cameron on the big-screen adaptation of his book.

500 Metres to Main Beach

2/9 Ruskin Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 1 $830,000

This privately set first floor apartment has been immaculately renovated and refurbished. Modern in design, beautifully presented, offering a tranquil low...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 $2,250,000

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $790,000 ...

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Large 290m2 Byron Bay Industrial Unit

8/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $768,000 to...

Here is a prime investment opportunity in the popular Arts & Industrial Estate only 3.5kms from Byron Bay's town centre. This property is well suited for the...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!