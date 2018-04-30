Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pippi Beach.
Pippi Beach. Shirley Sinclair
People and Places

'I thought the sea had swallowed him'

Adam Hourigan
by
1st Apr 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 30th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

VIVIEN Miller didn't take her eyes off her two children for a second, while they frolicked in knee-deep water on Pippi Beach on Thursday.  

When a large wave pushed them out further than she had first realised, she decided it was time for them to get out, with her daughter riding the next wave in.  

Her nine-year-old son Robert though had disappeared.  

Minutes of frantic searching the water went by, the large waves pushing Ms Miller back at every turn, she began to scream for help.  

"I thought the sea had swallowed him," she said.  

Find out what happens in this Subscriber exclusive HERE

drowning hero pippi beach rescue
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    How veteran's 'peaceful' Anzac Day ended in brutal attack

    premium_icon How veteran's 'peaceful' Anzac Day ended in brutal attack

    News "DOG ACT": He was ambushed from behind by three thugs, kicked in the head and left unconscious on the ground.

    Historic fig tree gets a last-minute lifeline

    Historic fig tree gets a last-minute lifeline

    News Tree was to be chopped down today, but there's new information

    25 exciting things coming to the Northern Rivers soon

    premium_icon 25 exciting things coming to the Northern Rivers soon

    News These infrastructure projects are worth millions of dollars

    $400,000 boost for Casino thanks to the A'vanners

    $400,000 boost for Casino thanks to the A'vanners

    News A group of dedicated A'van owners has converged on the town

    Local Partners