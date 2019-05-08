Repeat road offender thanks magistrate for sentence

Keith Stewart Mouat, 49, from Kyogle, has been sentenced after repeatedly riding a motorcycle despite his licence being disqualified.

A REPEAT road offender has thanked the magistrate who handed down his sentence.

Keith Stewart Mouat, 49, was representing himself when he faced Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Tuesday.

Mouat had been caught riding a motorbike numerous times despite being disqualified until 2033.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair said the court had received numerous documents from the Kyogle man.

Mouat had pleaded guilty to his charges that included driving while disqualified, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle from four separate dates in January and February.

The incidents also involved one count of driving in a dangerous manner.

Mouat had suggested to the court that he be released on an intensive corrections order.

"I plan, if I'm released on an ICO, to reside in Newcastle where there's buses so there's no need for me to re-offend," Mouat told the court.

"I only got on my bike because I can't get anywhere."

Ms Sinclair told Mouat just because his sentencing assessment report said he was eligible for an ICO, he wasn't necessarily going to receive that penalty instead of a prison term.

"Just because the report says that you are eligible for an ICO doesn't mean that's what the court is likely to impose," she said.

The court heard Mr Mouat had multiple serious health issues including a "crippled leg".

Ms Sinclair said she would take into account the number of offences on Mouat's record, the number of offences before the court this week and his "demonstrated inability to comply with court orders".

But she also made a finding of special circumstances.

Mouat, who had been in custody since March 13 this year, will be first eligible for parole from July 12 this year.

His longest overall sentence will expire in January next year.

When Ms Sinclair explained his sentenced, Mouat said: "I think that's very fair, your honour".

"Thank you, your honour," he said.

Ms Sinclair replied: "If you're happy, I'm happy, Mr Mouat".

He was also given additional disqualification periods that will begin at the end of his existing disqualification.