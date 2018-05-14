'I need work': Ballina man takes his job hunt to the streets

WORK WANTED: Ballina man Morten Jorgensen has been standing outside Bunnings for several weeks hoping local tradies who need a helping hand will offer him work.

FOR three weeks, Morten Jorgensen has been standing on a Ballina roundabout with a handmade sign that reads: "Need work pls”.

Neatly dressed in a high-viz shirt, Mr Jorgensen, 53, stood there in his work gear from around 6am to 10am each day, hoping to attract attention from the tradies who flock to the Bunnings store on their way to work.

And it seems to have worked.

After Northern Rivers Fencing owners Jannah Hardefelt and her fiancee Josh Bruen saw him on the side of the road, they decided to give him a day's work.

They posted details of Mr Jorgensen's plight on social media last week, and he has been flooded with support.

Mr Bruen said they respected Mr Jorgensen's positive approach.

"We admired Morten's effort to find work,” he said.

"As a local small business we like putting back into the community by employing local people, so we made a quick decision to give a bloke a go.”

Mr Jorgensen said he's not too proud to stand with a sign by the roundabout each day hoping someone needs an offsider.

"I get there as soon as the store opens and the tradies drive in and out,” he said.

"Traffic can be really slow at the roundabout and hopefully people notice me.”

Mr Jorgensen was born and bred in Ballina and stressed he's keen to find paid employment, but despite years of displaying a good work ethic, he's up against the old catch-22.

"I've got all my tickets for traffic control but I can't get any work without experience,” he said.

"I just hope someone will give me a go.”

Standing on the roadside admitting you need work takes courage and it's plain Mr Jorgensen has plenty of grit.

"I've done 20 years as a commercial cook and was recently doing aged care, but the person I was looking after has gone into a nursing home,” he said.

"Northern Rivers Fencing were great, they gave me a day's work last Wednesday and I'm working today and tomorrow for another firm.”

Mr Jorgensen said he's feeling positive from all the support on social media and is hopeful a company doing roadworks will recognise he's ready to do his best.

Meanwhile, Ms Hardefeldt said Mr Jorgensen "is a gun worker and he's got a great attitude.”

"He said that he had a lot of people taking his number, but we were the first to give him a go.”

And Mr Jorgensen said he greatly appreciated the chance to prove himself.

"To be honest, all the feedback has given me a real lift,” he said.

Mr Jorgensen can be reached on 0423 677 045.