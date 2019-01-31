'I loved them': Inside the horrific mind of a pedophile

Four boys were abused by the same pedophile who told police his sick attractions started when he was just 10.

A POLICE interview has given horrific insight into the mind of a pedophile who was able to offend unchecked for 13 years, despite almost being caught.

The 52-year-old man targeted two of his victims by starting relationships with their mothers, one of whom he married.

A Sunshine Coast sporting club gave him further access to two brothers.

Despite offending between 1998 and 2011, the man wasn't arrested until 2017 when he was extradited from his home in New South Wales.

During his police interview, he told officers he married his wife because of her son "as well as how strong of woman she was".

He said her son was "just absolutely besotted" with him because of issues with his biological father.

The man tried to fill the void, but eventually took advantage of the situation.

He told police if he knew what triggered his offending he'd "probably be a millionaire" and confided his depraved paraphilia began when he was 10-years-old.

The man said he'd fallen in love with the brothers he abused and expressed his attraction for them.

During the period of his offending, which included 17 counts of rape, his then-wife almost walked in on him sexually abusing her son when he was aged 11 or 12.

According to court documents, she walked into a room to ask about gas for the barbecue and saw the pair pull away from each other.

They both denied anything untoward had taken place.

He had groomed the boy by telling him it was okay for boys and men to touch each other sexually and that "it's what dads and boys should do".

The boy, desperate for a father figure, did what he was told.

The four boys eventually bravely came forward to police, which led the man to be jailed for 15 years.

He will remain behind bars until at least 2029.

Officer-in-charge Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Tom Dawson praised the work of the detectives on the case and the victims for coming forward.