'I lost my eye and everyone thought he'd do a runner'

Josh Colman and Joanne Gladigau are getting married on Saturday with the help of My Wedding Wish Australia.

WHEN Joanne Gladigau had her eye, and part of her mouth removed due to a cancer diagnosis, everyone thought her highschool sweetheart would do a runner.

But they were wrong, and tomorrow Ms Gladigau and the love-of-her-life Josh Colman will say "I do".

Facing a terminal diagnosis when you are young and in love is heartbreaking and unfair but it is the harsh reality for the Logan couple.

In August 2016 Ms Gladigau was diagnosed with cancer in her right sinue and had to undergo life saving surgery that removed her right eye and half her mouth.

She was unable to speak for six months and underwent 11 surgeries in four weeks.

She had to live with an open face for eight months while undergoing chemotherapy and radiation before a plastic surgeon finally closed her up.

Mr Colman never left her side through all the treatments and surgeries and asked Ms Gladigau to marry him in January 2017.

They began to plan their wedding and look forward to their future.

In February this year tragedy hit again when Ms Gladigau found a lump on her head.

This time, due to the position and proximity to the brain, surgical removal was impossible, leaving only chemotherapy as a treatment path.

The couple was devastated to be given a prognosis of one to two years life expectancy before the cancer would win.

At this point My Wedding Wish Australia was asked to help make their wish to be husband and wife come true.

It is a registered national charity that donates weddings to the terminally ill.

Their wish was granted and the pair will marry tomorrow on a family property surrounded by 200 guests.

Ms Gladigau wants to make the most of the time she has left, and that starts with becoming Mr Colman's wife.

"We want to get married and spend time together doing everything we love to do and go on as many adventures as we can before this cancer beats me. I love him and he loves me," she said.

A wedding organised by My Wedding Wish relies heavily upon the generosity of professional wedding suppliers who are registered with My Wedding Wish Australia, as well as community fundraising efforts.

Toowoomba photographer Kat Cherry is taking part in the couple's special day.

She will be the one to capture happy memories they can look back on when times get tough.

She said she was honoured to be helping deliver them their dream wedding.

"I cannot wait to create some very precious photos for this young couple," she said.