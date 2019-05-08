Menu
The laptop, now with some street cred.
Offbeat

I left my work laptop on my car roof and drove off

8th May 2019 9:00 AM
ALL I wanted to do on Monday evening was watch Game of Thrones.

So, mind numb and in the world of Westeros, I grabbed my work computer, set it on the roof of my car, got in and drove off.

I realised something was amiss 20 minutes later when sudden anxiety hit me for no reason.

I thoroughly searched the car as the sun set, the sky's dissipating light representing my feelings of hope.

A few minutes later the daylight had gone, and so had my composure.

I was due to head back at 8am. Boss comes in before 9am. I figure one of the following things will happen:

1. I'll find the laptop unharmed nestled safely in some road-side bushes. How lovely.

2. Someone has already found the laptop and will open it and know where to deliver it/ or hand it in to police. Niceness shall prevail and it will be promptly returned.

Those are the best case scenarios.

3. Or I/ someone will find the laptop in a thousand pieces somewhere along the Bruxner highway. Or I'll never see it again.

These were my thoughts as I drove slowly and for sure creepily around Goonellabah in the dark for an hour, thinking I have 12 hours to find it before I'm probably fired (this isn't my first technological mishap).

With a pit of dread nestled firmly in my stomach, I called it a night to go and watch thrones knowing my laptop had had a battle of its own.

The next morning something wonderful happened.

It turns out the laptop tried its darnedest to stay on the roof but somewhere past a left turn, two roundabouts, and another left turn and a couple of kilometres it gave up and flew off the safety of the roof.

There it was, a five minute drive from the office, lying in the gutter with the underside/important/mechanical bit face up. Lucky it didn't rain.

I picked it up, and although it's case is scratched to kingdoms come and there are a few small chunks missing, the delightfully annoying ding was legitimately music to my ears as I pried it open with trembling hands.

I walked in to the office as confident as any other morning, waving it in passers-by faces and fist pumping ... until I had to go report the incident to the IT office.

Lismore Northern Star

