'I just love cows': Surprise winner of Beef Week Queen

NEW QUEEN: Beef Week Queen entrants Shania Carter, Paige Roberts and Hannah Toohey with Beef Week Queen for 2019 Shatarne Newman. Susanna Freymark

A DAIRY HAND who loves cows was the surprise winner at the crowning of Casino's Beef Week Queen on Saturday night.

Twenty-one-year-old Shatarne Newman from Stratheden was crowned Queen at the 38th Beef Week Festival.

Representing the Hereford breed for Beef Week, Ms Newman shared her passion for cows in her speech at the official opening of festivities in Casino.

"I just love cows,” she said.

She is up at 5am every morning to milk cows at Dobies Bight.

Each queen entrant was asked by television commentator Natasha Beyesdorf how they'd like to contribute to their community.

Ms Newman said she'd like to see more done for domestic violence.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and Chris Gulaptis, MP, attended the event.

Ms Newman and the other three queen entrants, Shania Carter, Paige Roberts and Hannah Toohey, will join the queen at the Beef Week activities and will be part of the Street Parade in Casino on Saturday at 1.45pm.