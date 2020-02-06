‘I just froze’: Trial starts for duo accused of child sexual abuse

THE trial against a married couple accused of sexually abusing an underage teenager over a three-year period has begun in Lismore District Court.

The pair, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are both facing eight charges each in relation to allegations they sexually abused a child between the late 1980s and early 1990s in East Lismore, Murwillumbah and other locations.

They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges, including the primary charge of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child and having sexual intercourse with person aged 10 years or over and under 16 years.

It was alleged the first sexual intercourse with the child began when the complainant was 13 and they were babysitting at the couple's East Lismore home in late 1989.

The jury on Wednesday heard the 61-year-old man had allegedly initiated the first sexual encounter with the child when he entered the spare bedroom of his house where the complainant was sleeping, and he allegedly inserted his fingers into her vagina.

The complainant told to court she had woken up to the sounds of the couple arguing in their bedroom.

"The next thing I remember (the man) kneeling beside my bed and his hand is beneath the bedsheets, he's talking to me and I've just frozen, he continued to put his hand in my underpants and put his finger inside my vagina," she said.

"I just froze … he was asking if I could go to bed with him and (his wife) and I said no.

"He had his finger inside my vagina and when I convinced him I wasn't going to go, he finally left."

A few days later, the couple had attended an event known as Pub to Scrub boat race in Eltham, where the 54-year-old woman allegedly discussed with the complainant "sexual things".

The couple then returned to their home with the complainant where they allegedly proceeded to watch a pornographic movie together, before all three of them took a bath.

It was during this alleged bath together where they further discussed the possibility of performing sexual activities, which the complainant complied.

The Crown prosecutor told the jury the complainant alleges the couple performed sexual acts on and with the child while in the presence of each other and separately between late 1989 to early 1991.

The accused woman allegedly stopped sexually abusing the complainant in early 1991.

However, it is alleged the man continued his sexual abuse of the complainant into 1992 but stopped shortly after the child had turned 16.

The court was closed for the remainder of the complainant's testimony.

With the trial expected to take two to three weeks, the woman's barrister William Tuckey reminded the jury it will be their responsibility to "determine whether" they can "accept" the complainant's "evidence without a reasonable doubt".

The trial is set to continue in Lismore District Court on Thursday.