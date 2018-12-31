'Hope you rot in hell': Owner's distress after dog put down

Miki, a two-and-a-half year old great dane x bull hound grey hound was put down on Sunday afternoon after he was found covered in tar.

EXCLUSIVE

"HE WAS spoilt, fat and just so loveable."

This is how Serafina Foran is describing her two-and-a-half year old dog, Miki, who was found covered in tar in Nanango on Sunday afternoon after he'd been missing for more than a week.

The great dane x bull hound greyhound was put down on Sunday afternoon by a Nanango vet, and the RSPCA is investigating the animal cruelty case.

"We don't know if he was beaten or not," Serafina said.

"He was covered in so much tar that we couldn't tell."

"We're not sure if he was captured by a trap or man-handled and then had the tar poured on him."

The Irish wolfhound X had to be put down in Nanango this weekend after it was reportedly beaten and covered in tar. Contributed

Miki had been a much-loved family member for just over a year after he was given to the Forans as a 12-month-old pound rescue pup.

"Unfortunately he was a bit of an escape artist," Serafina said.

"As much as we tried keeping him in and fixing our yard, it was impossible. Chasing rabbits was in his blood."

Serafina said Miki and his canine brothers had their usual route around Nanango when they went wandering.

"They'd go out Brooklands Rd and we have friends who live out that way who would see them and send us a message to let us know where they were," she said.

"But for him to be gone for a week and a bit - we don't know what route he went on.

"We didn't get any messages about him," Serafina said.

"He must've gone somewhere where people have wild dogs on their farm, or there's someone out there targeting loose dogs."

Serafina said she couldn't understand how anyone could do this to a beloved family pet.

"To whoever did this, I hope you rot in hell," she said.

"There is never a justifiable reason to cover a dog in tar."

Serafina said the Nanango police had been notified of the incident and were investigating the animal cruelty case.

"I'd like to see someone get jail time for this animal cruelty," she said.

"It all depends on what the court decides and if the person is found."

In the meantime, Serafina said she would remember Miki as a loveable family pet.

"He was very placid and dopey, he could do no wrong, and he was just so loveable and loved by everyone."

Serafina said Miki was a rescue pup, and was given to her family about a year ago.

Anyone with information should call RSPCA Emergency on 1300 264 625 and quote the reference number: 749912.